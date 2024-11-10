What Seafood Restaurants Don't Want You To Know

Going out to a restaurant is pretty straightforward: you get seated, order, have a hopefully fantastic meal, and pay your bill. The behind the scenes looks quite different, though, and you may not want to know some of the unseen happenings in relation to seafood restaurants. The establishments themselves certainly would prefer customers stay in the dark when it comes to some of their practices (or lack thereof) and the seafood they carry.

I worked in the restaurant industry for over seven years. I've been in and out of kitchens in fine-dining country club restaurants, rowdy biker bars, and a lot of places in between. There are quite a few things that people who have never worked in the industry don't know about restaurants. Seafood restaurants in particular have some industry secrets they'd rather customers not be privy to.

If you enjoy eating out at seafood restaurants and don't wish for your next experience to be clouded by newfound knowledge, feel free to stop reading here. However, these points should help you identify which seafood spots are worth venturing into and what to look out for when scouring the menu for something to eat. From the freshness of the seafood and how specials are created to the less than savory truth of seafood buffets, here are some things that seafood restaurants would really rather you didn't know.