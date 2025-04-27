The Mississippi Sandwich That Earned Anthony Bourdain's Stamp Of Approval

When a sandwich hits all the right notes it can feel like a transcendent experience. It doesn't much matter if it's composed of a laundry list of pretentious ingredients or a handful of common ones. A sandwich's beauty is in the variety of textures and flavor combinations. This is a language that Anthony Bourdain spoke fluently. So, when he indicated that the absolute best sandwich in Mississippi might be found at a hole in the wall in Jackson, we were all ears.

During Season 3 Episode 6 of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain visited the Mississippi Delta, where he had the pleasure of eating at a civil-rights era historical landmark called the Big Apple Inn. (If you're asking for directions, you should know the locals call it "Big John's" after the late owner Juan Mora.) It's here that folks from all over the state flock to get their favorite pig ear sandwiches.

Hardly the most coveted part of the animal, pig ears are rather tough, and as such, have traditionally been known as peasant food. However, at the Big Apple Inn, a perfectly pressure-cooked slice of pig ear piled onto a lightly toasted bun with crunchy slaw, homemade hot sauce, and a smear of mustard makes what Bourdain described as "a dream sandwich." Though they don't require any seasoning during the cooking process, the ears themselves provide a sweet and fatty pork flavor similar to chewy bacon that checks all the boxes. After several consecutive bites, Bourdain described the sandwich as "hard to beat."

