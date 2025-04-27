This Beachside Florida City Has Some Incredible Seafood Restaurants
With more coastline than any state in the contiguous U.S., it's likely no surprise to foodies that the Sunshine State is known for its seafood. Still, even among the many cities that play host to the best seafood restaurants in Florida, some stand out more than others. Tucked on Florida's central Gulf Coast, the island community of Siesta Key is among them, home to restaurants like The Lobster Pot, The Cottage, Siesta Key Summer House, and more.
Siesta Key is located just off the coast of Sarasota, connected to the mainland via several bridges spanning Roberts Bay for easy access. These bridges were a huge factor in Siesta Key's transformation from a sparsely populated barrier island of the mid 19th century to a bustling tourist destination just a few generations later. Northerners seeking sun and relaxation were drawn to the island's 8 miles of fine white sand, split up over three popular beaches, while later development has brought a host of other amenities for vacationers and locals alike to enjoy. This includes one of the biggest benefits of living on the Gulf: an expansive and diverse supply of fresh-caught local seafood.
Delicious options all across the island
Siesta Key's selection of seafood restaurants is mainly found in the island's two entertainment and shopping districts, one along Ocean Boulevard in Siesta Village and another on the southern end of Siesta Key near Crescent Beach and Stickney Point. The former includes longtime local standbys like The Lobster Pot, which has earned 4.2 stars out of 5 on over 1,300 Tripadvisor reviews for its medley of New England culinary traditions and Florida seafood. It's just across the street from two other culinary hotspots, The seafood fusion-oriented establishment The Cottage (which has a 4.6 Tripadvisor rating with around 2,500 reviews) and Siesta Key Summer House, which offers steakhouse options for non-seafood lovers alongside oysters, shrimp, scallops, and Gulf grouper.
However, Tripadvisor and Yelp agree that the area's top seafood spot is located in the Stickney Point area: Big Water Fish Market. This casual restaurant and seafood market focuses specifically on fresh catches from the Sunshine State and offers an extensive menu of fresh, steamed, sautéed, fried, and otherwise perfectly prepared seafood dishes. Though some reviewers describe the decidedly un-fancy location as a "hole in the wall," they still include enthusiastic praise for the restaurant's crab cakes, tuna, hushpuppies, and key lime pie. In fact, the restaurant's "O.G. Sandwich" (blackened or grilled grouper on a brioche roll) even scored a spot on our list of absolute best fish sandwiches in the U.S.
Make the most of your visit (and order)
While the restaurants we've mentioned might be the most-visited or best-reviewed options, there are many more seafood choices just steps away. These include Captain Curt's Crab & Oyster Bar, which earned the title of "Best Clam Chowder in the World" at the 2023 Great Clam Chowder Cook-Off in Newport, Rhode Island. One of the most appealing things about tourist towns like Siesta Key is that they make it easy for hungry visitors to try out multiple spots during a single visit.
Of course, regardless of which top-tier seafood restaurant you choose when visiting this Florida town, it's equally as important that you get your order right. Luckily, among our top picks to order at any seafood restaurant, many are available in Florida's very own waters, such as oysters, clams, and a variety of grilled or blackened fish like red snapper or grouper. It's also worth keeping in mind what's in season, with favorites like shrimp caught fresh from May through December and stone crab caught from October to April. Although Siesta Key may be best known for its pristine white beaches, seafood lovers should also keep these deliciously unique culinary benefits in mind for their next visit to the Sunshine State.