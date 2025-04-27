This Beachside Florida City Has Some Incredible Seafood Restaurants

With more coastline than any state in the contiguous U.S., it's likely no surprise to foodies that the Sunshine State is known for its seafood. Still, even among the many cities that play host to the best seafood restaurants in Florida, some stand out more than others. Tucked on Florida's central Gulf Coast, the island community of Siesta Key is among them, home to restaurants like The Lobster Pot, The Cottage, Siesta Key Summer House, and more.

Advertisement

Siesta Key is located just off the coast of Sarasota, connected to the mainland via several bridges spanning Roberts Bay for easy access. These bridges were a huge factor in Siesta Key's transformation from a sparsely populated barrier island of the mid 19th century to a bustling tourist destination just a few generations later. Northerners seeking sun and relaxation were drawn to the island's 8 miles of fine white sand, split up over three popular beaches, while later development has brought a host of other amenities for vacationers and locals alike to enjoy. This includes one of the biggest benefits of living on the Gulf: an expansive and diverse supply of fresh-caught local seafood.