Atlanta's Krog District Is A Culinary Hotspot
When it comes to helping neighborhoods reinvent themselves, there's no denying the huge role food can play. That's certainly the case with the Krog District in Atlanta, a revitalized culinary and shopping community located just under two miles east of downtown. It's the culmination of a dramatic journey that stretches back nearly 140 years. The core buildings that now make up the Krog District, particularly the Krog Street Market, were first built in the late 1890s as part of the successful Atlanta Stove Works located next door. They served in this role for over a century until the company closed its doors in 1987. These structures passed through a variety of uses in the ensuing years until Atlanta-based filmmaker Tyler Perry transformed them into Tyler Perry Studios.
Today, the Market is the centerpiece of the Krog District, offering food hall-style eateries and bars that provide locals with diverse new options set alongside the city's Beltline Eastside Trail. These include cuisines from across the globe, ranging from Asian-inspired options like Gu's Dumplings and Jai Ho Indian Kitchen to mouthwatering sandwiches at Fred's Meat and Bread and down-home Southern options like Soul Food and Culture.
It should come as no surprise to people familiar with Atlanta's food scene to see such a successful and cuisine-spanning culinary facility. After all, one of the best food halls in the U.S. is also located in Atlanta, just over a mile away at Ponce City Market.
Shopping and dining for foodies of all kinds
Those who prefer to shop for some of the area's top food products to enjoy at home won't be disappointed, with an outpost of craft ice cream maker Jeni's as well as gourmet chocolate from Xocolatl located inside Krog Street Market and others in the shopping-and-dining-focused SPX Alley. This latter building, one of several to open in the Krog District since the market opened its doors in 20212, has options from Guac Y Margy's Mexican food to rustic Italian fare and pizza at Nina and Raffi — along with numerous non-food-related small businesses and services.
The Krog District is also an ideal spot to grab a drink, whether you're in the mood for a craft cocktail at the Ticonderoga Club, the unique self-serve draft beer options at Pour Taproom, or a craft brew at Brewdog's Atlanta location. The latter enjoys a large space in another Krog District facility known as the Stove Works.
While they might seem like a modern trend, elevated food halls and similar facilities like the Krog District have been around way longer than malls. This enduring popularity, combined with the tasty and diverse options, means foodies should keep this fast-growing, vibrant, and delicious district in mind for their next visit to Atlanta.