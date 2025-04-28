Atlanta's Krog District Is A Culinary Hotspot

When it comes to helping neighborhoods reinvent themselves, there's no denying the huge role food can play. That's certainly the case with the Krog District in Atlanta, a revitalized culinary and shopping community located just under two miles east of downtown. It's the culmination of a dramatic journey that stretches back nearly 140 years. The core buildings that now make up the Krog District, particularly the Krog Street Market, were first built in the late 1890s as part of the successful Atlanta Stove Works located next door. They served in this role for over a century until the company closed its doors in 1987. These structures passed through a variety of uses in the ensuing years until Atlanta-based filmmaker Tyler Perry transformed them into Tyler Perry Studios.

Today, the Market is the centerpiece of the Krog District, offering food hall-style eateries and bars that provide locals with diverse new options set alongside the city's Beltline Eastside Trail. These include cuisines from across the globe, ranging from Asian-inspired options like Gu's Dumplings and Jai Ho Indian Kitchen to mouthwatering sandwiches at Fred's Meat and Bread and down-home Southern options like Soul Food and Culture.

It should come as no surprise to people familiar with Atlanta's food scene to see such a successful and cuisine-spanning culinary facility. After all, one of the best food halls in the U.S. is also located in Atlanta, just over a mile away at Ponce City Market.