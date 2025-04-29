The Biggest Butter Recalls To Hit US Shelves

In October 2024, Costco recalled 79,200 pounds of sweet cream butter, all of which was sold under its in-house label, Kirkland Signature. However, contrary to what you might expect, this incident wasn't caused by bacterial contamination. Instead, it was all the result of a labeling error.

Advertisement

As mandated by the FDA, manufacturers must declare major allergens on food packaging, and one of these eight major allergens is milk (others include eggs, fish, and tree nuts). While it may seem like common knowledge that butter contains milk, an undeclared allergen is still sufficient cause for a recall, as shoppers may note the absence of an allergen label on the butter's packaging and consider it safe, even if they usually avoid consuming milk. Since Kirkland's packaging for its Sweet Cream Butter failed to name this allergen and only listed cream — not milk — among its ingredients, the product was removed from shelves, and those who had already purchased the product were encouraged to return the item to their local Costco.

Advertisement

The error, brought to the warehouse chain's attention by a Texas wholesaler, appeared in Costco locations throughout the state and affected both salted and unsalted versions of the product. It's unclear whether or not this mislabeling affected any consumers directly, but as the latest expiration date for the recalled units passed on March 29, 2025, the risk has likely been mitigated.