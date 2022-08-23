Everything We Know About The Wegmans Butter Recall

Wegmans stores carry more than just the basics for grocery shoppers, like a Mediterranean Olive Bar that Only In Your State says New Yorkers could spend all day poring over. One of their more niche products is being pulled off the shelves across all Wegmans locations.

Despite this recent recall, Wegmans has a reputation for ranking among the most popular grocery store chains in the United States. According to Business Insider, in 2018, a survey chose Wegmans as the country's best grocery chain. Additionally, a 2013 Buzzfeed article listed 25 reasons Wegmans is a great place to shop, and a 2015 Washington Post piece also sang Wegmans' praises.

Among the many things those outlets have expressed adoration of are Wegmans' private-label foods, which Buzzfeed said are usually better and cheaper than other brands. One of the butter products within that line is something people should avoid for the time being, though — and for a serious reason, too.