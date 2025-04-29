This Is Donald Trump's Super Simple Breakfast Order

Many people surrounding President Donald Trump have expressed concern over his less-than-healthy dietary habits. One of these people is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, who had this to say about the food menu on Trump's private plane (as reported by The New York Times): "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad ... you're either given KFC or Big Macs." Trump's private doctor even admitted to sneaking veggies into his mashed potatoes, which illustrates that the Commander-in-Chief prizes flavor over nutrition in all meals.

Advertisement

While skipping breakfast is fine for people who don't feel hungry until a few hours after waking up, the meal does offer benefits like boosting energy and honing mental focus. These benefits are even greater when enjoying a balanced breakfast consisting of protein, fiber, and healthy sources of fat. As for bacon and eggs, they can be part of a healthy breakfast when paired with fruits and vegetables and eaten in moderation, meaning only a few times a week. Additionally, how these foods are prepared can affect their nutrition.

When it comes to eggs, poaching or scrambling is preferred to frying in high-temperature oil, as the latter cooking technique depletes some of the nutrients while also adding extra fat. As for bacon, the fatty yet delicious texture of this beloved breakfast meat means that it will always be a bit problematic from a nutrition perspective. However, draining away some of the fat before eating and enjoying smaller portions of bacon can offset nutritional deficits.

Advertisement