What Bernie Sanders Really Eats

Bernie Sanders, the Independent U.S. senator from Vermont and former two-time candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, is, famously, a singular politician. It stands to reason that his reluctance to play by the rules of the political establishment might be reflected in unique food preferences. As it turns out, this is somewhat true — while Sanders' diet isn't all that unusual for the most part, some of his food habits do reflect, for example, his commitment to small businesses as well as his upbringing in a community that included Jewish immigrants from Poland.

Since a large part of a politician's job is to relate to the masses, details about Sanders' culinary preferences are pretty abundant. After all, virtually every single member of the American voting public has thoughts about food. On the whole, Sanders incorporates plenty of American staples into his everyday meals while indulging in various delicacies from time to time, particularly when eating out. The following are the foods, drinks, and restaurants that define what Sanders actually eats, both when he's at home and while he's on the campaign trail.