Review: Sonic Brings The Magic With New Unicorn Dreams Slush
Sonic just can't stand to make a boring drink. The drive-in chain is at it again, adding color and plenty of flavor to an already stacked slushie lineup with the new Unicorn Dreams Slush. This pink cotton candy slush features blue raspberry flavor bubbles and is topped with a thick layer of whipped topping sparkling with flecks of pink cotton candy sugar crystals. And if you need more whimsey with your beverage, Sonic is including a Legendary Wish-Awakening Unicorn Horn Straw with every slush purchase starting on May 5, while supplies last. The straw — which is a mouthful in itself — comes in four different color options: two color-changing, one glow-in-the-dark, and a Frost Blue Glitter that's sure to elevate this slush into an even more magical realm.
If you can't wait until May 5 to get your hands on the Unicorn Dreams Slush, good news: you can order one starting April 28 exclusively through the Sonic app. To find out if this slush really is the magical escape my taste buds need, I stopped by my local Sonic and scooped one up. Read on to find out if this is a unicorn you want to take for a ride.
Nutritional facts, price, and availability
The Unicorn Dreams Slush is only around for a fleeting moment, available for a limited time on the regular Sonic menu starting May 5. From now until then, you can order one through the app, though you will have to wait until the full release to get the Unicorn Horn Straw. A 20-ounce slush starts at $3.99.
As with most things featuring cotton candy flavor, this slush packs in the sugar. With 101 grams in a serving, it takes the silver medal in terms of sugar content on Sonic's Flavorista Favorites menu, coming in just behind the 105 grams of sugar in one of my favorite drinks, the Lemonade Cream Cooler. The sodium levels are also high, at 180 milligrams per serving. If you're looking for a nutritional silver lining, the drink does pack 89 milligrams of calcium, but let's be honest: magic has consequences, and in this case, it's sugar and salt.
Unicorn Dreams Slush Review
My first impression of the Unicorn Dreams Slush came when the carhop passed the drink through my window, and I was suddenly transported to a county fair with the smell of fresh-spun cotton candy in the air. On top of being an olfactory delight, this slush is downright pretty. Bright purples, pinks, and blues fill the cup, and a perfectly shaped dollop of whipped topping heavily dusted with pink and blue sugar makes this one of the most aesthetically pleasing drinks I've ever ordered. But enough about the looks, how did it taste?
In a word, the Unicorn Dreams Slush is magical. The cotton candy slush is delicious, but it's the blue raspberry flavor bubbles that steal the show. The extra-wide straw allows the jelly bean-sized bubbles to float straight into your mouth without any pesky backups. Think bubble tea, but instead of chewy tapioca, these bubbles are soft and delicate, filled with a liquid blue raspberry filling. The urge to pop them between your teeth is irresistible, but be sure to do so with your mouth closed because the blue in those bubbles will definitely cause a mess.
Last but not least is the whipped topping, which is the pitch-perfect end — or beginning, depending on your slush consumption habits — to a delightful drink. The topping is thick and creamy, and the sprinkling of sugar adds a wonderful crunch with each bite. I like to start here because letting the whipped topping dissolve into the drink feels like a waste of such a fun element.
Final thoughts and methodology
While I will admit that I had low expectations going in, I can't deny that this is a shockingly tasty and all-around fun drink. Sonic went bold and bright with the Unicorn Dreams Slush, and the result is a beverage that's as enjoyable as the name suggests. The only thing missing from my experience was a Wish-Awakening Unicorn Horn Straw, so if you see me at a Sonic on May 5 ordering another one of these cotton candy-flavored cups of fun, you'll know why.
I stopped by my local Sonic on the day the Unicorn Dreams Slush became available through the Sonic app and picked one up. After snapping a few pictures in my car, I took the drink home and finished photographing it before the taste test. I evaluated the slush on flavor, texture, appearance, and cohesiveness. Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Mashed was not compensated in any way for this review.