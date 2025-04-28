Review: Sonic Brings The Magic With New Unicorn Dreams Slush

My first impression of the Unicorn Dreams Slush came when the carhop passed the drink through my window, and I was suddenly transported to a county fair with the smell of fresh-spun cotton candy in the air. On top of being an olfactory delight, this slush is downright pretty. Bright purples, pinks, and blues fill the cup, and a perfectly shaped dollop of whipped topping heavily dusted with pink and blue sugar makes this one of the most aesthetically pleasing drinks I've ever ordered. But enough about the looks, how did it taste?

In a word, the Unicorn Dreams Slush is magical. The cotton candy slush is delicious, but it's the blue raspberry flavor bubbles that steal the show. The extra-wide straw allows the jelly bean-sized bubbles to float straight into your mouth without any pesky backups. Think bubble tea, but instead of chewy tapioca, these bubbles are soft and delicate, filled with a liquid blue raspberry filling. The urge to pop them between your teeth is irresistible, but be sure to do so with your mouth closed because the blue in those bubbles will definitely cause a mess.

Last but not least is the whipped topping, which is the pitch-perfect end — or beginning, depending on your slush consumption habits — to a delightful drink. The topping is thick and creamy, and the sprinkling of sugar adds a wonderful crunch with each bite. I like to start here because letting the whipped topping dissolve into the drink feels like a waste of such a fun element.

