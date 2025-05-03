Here's Where To Find Gluten-Free Fast Food Fries

Perhaps one of the most inconvenient parts of having a food allergy is that you can't be easy, breezy, and carefree when eating out. Some lucky folks simply drive down the road, get a hankering for fries, and pull up to those telltale yellow arches whenever they please (because we all know that when it comes to fast food french fries, McDonald's stands above the rest). For people with food sensitivities, however, there are more factors to consider.

Advertisement

Some popular chains, like McDonald's, use hydrolyzed wheat proteins to improve the flavor of french fries, thereby disqualifying them as an option for those who need to avoid gluten. Unfortunately, knowing whether a restaurant's french fries are safe for someone with a gluten intolerance isn't always as easy as identifying the ingredients. For these folks, even trace amounts of gluten have the potential to damage their digestive system. As such, cross-contamination is a concern. (An example of this is when foods containing gluten are fried in the same oil as fries that would otherwise be considered safe.) However, at fast food joints like Chick-fil-A, Five Guys, In-N-Out, and Red Robin, gluten-free french fries are typically on offer.

Advertisement