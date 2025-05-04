This Colorado City Is Brewing Some Of The Best Beer In The Country
Beer production has an impressively lengthy history spanning back to at least 11,000 BCE according to artifacts discovered inside a cave in Israel. Given how much time has elapsed, one could argue that the human race has had plenty of opportunity to elevate beer brewing to an art form. In the U.S., brewing as an artistic endeavor is alive and well within Denver, Colorado, as the gorgeous city is legendary when it comes to beer. In addition to being the long-standing home of the annual Great American Beer Festival, the Denver metropolitan area features over 150 breweries, with 70-plus breweries located within the city itself.
Much like the history of beer, Denver also has an impressive pedigree when it comes to brewing. The Rocky Mountain Brewery, Denver's first, was founded in 1859, just one year after the city was established. Contemporary brands like Great Divide Brewing, which originated in Denver in 1994, have also made a big impact on beer lovers, particularly when it comes to popularizing the craft beer scene. The Mile High City has the distinction of brewing more suds than any other city in the nation according to Visit Denver, and the organization estimates that about 200 distinct brews are produced within its limits daily.
Where to find the best beer the Mile High City has to offer
Denver may be a beer aficionado's paradise, but visiting the city without a clear plan in mind can leave you feeling overwhelmed (and possibly hungover). If you're new to the art of craft brewing, Great Divide Brewing Co. offers a few Denver-based taprooms featuring a wide selection of beers, including sour ales, hazy IPAs, imperial stouts, and more. Great Divide Brewing also has a high rating on Tripadvisor, and at the time of this writing, it's ranked 25th on the site's list of things to do while visiting the city.
If you prefer something a little less mainstream, Cerebral Brewing has two locations in Denver and employs scientific principles when creating beer, including the development of its own on-site quality assurance lab. This explains the naming scheme of the brewery's beer selection, which includes names like Muscle Memory (pale ale), Continued Learning (double IPA), and Gamma Knife (hazy IPA). If you'd rather get a general feel for Denver beer culture, consider checking out the beer trail, which covers several neighborhoods and features 18 unique breweries (some of which are located near the city rather than inside it).
Tips on craft beer tasting in Denver
Wherever your beer tour takes you in The Big D, the right technique can help you sample craft brews like a bona fide professional. No matter how carefully crafted a beer is, it always tastes better in a glass, as opposed to the can or bottle it comes in. Also, different beers get different glasses — you have tulip glasses for Belgian beers and other hoppy brews, pilsner glasses for lagers and blond ales, and uniquely designed IPA glasses with features like ridges to better aerate the brew.
After choosing the proper glass for your beer, you'll want to sample the aroma before actually taking a taste. You aren't going to be a connoisseur right out of the gate, but take a moment to consider the floral, spicy, fruity, and herbal notes often found in hop-forward craft brews. Now you can actually taste the beer, but be sure to sip the liquid slowly to really experience all the distinct flavor elements. You can also consult our guide to 20 types of beer and what makes them different to expand your knowledge base before visiting the beer capital of the U.S.