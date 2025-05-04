This Colorado City Is Brewing Some Of The Best Beer In The Country

Beer production has an impressively lengthy history spanning back to at least 11,000 BCE according to artifacts discovered inside a cave in Israel. Given how much time has elapsed, one could argue that the human race has had plenty of opportunity to elevate beer brewing to an art form. In the U.S., brewing as an artistic endeavor is alive and well within Denver, Colorado, as the gorgeous city is legendary when it comes to beer. In addition to being the long-standing home of the annual Great American Beer Festival, the Denver metropolitan area features over 150 breweries, with 70-plus breweries located within the city itself.

Much like the history of beer, Denver also has an impressive pedigree when it comes to brewing. The Rocky Mountain Brewery, Denver's first, was founded in 1859, just one year after the city was established. Contemporary brands like Great Divide Brewing, which originated in Denver in 1994, have also made a big impact on beer lovers, particularly when it comes to popularizing the craft beer scene. The Mile High City has the distinction of brewing more suds than any other city in the nation according to Visit Denver, and the organization estimates that about 200 distinct brews are produced within its limits daily.