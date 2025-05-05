Anthony Bourdain Called This Kansas City BBQ Restaurant A Must-Try
For many people, chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain was synonymous with globe-trotting culinary adventures. However, Bourdain was just as fond of America's unique food culture, including the deliciously diverse barbecue offerings found across the country. Among the dozens of barbecue joints he sampled throughout his decades in food and media, one stood out: Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que located in Kansas City, Kansas.
The restaurant made such an impact on Bourdain that it made his list of "13 Places to Eat Before You Die" when he explored the topic with Men's Health in 2011. Back then, it was still known by its original name, Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Que. Although the name has changed, its quality (and popularity) remains, as it retains a lofty 4.4 rating on Yelp, with over 1,100 reviews.
Bourdain praised the brisket (and burnt ends) along with the ribs and pulled pork, which he described as "of a quality that meet the high standards even of Kansas City natives." He went on to make another bold claim, calling it "the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world."
Long-runing and distinctive BBQ options
There's something to be said about the fact that Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que remains open over a decade since Anthony Bourdain penned his list. The typical lifespan of a restaurant is only 8 to 10 years, meaning it must be doing something right to survive so long, especially in such a competitive market.
What makes Kansas City-style barbecue unique among America's many regional barbecue preparations is primarily the sauce. Kansas City barbecue sauce is known for its sweet-savory flavor and thick texture, a combination that's become one of the most common styles of barbecue nationwide. It stands in sharp contrast to vinegar or mustard-heavy options from the Carolinas, creamy Alabama white sauce, and the typically sauceless, rubbed barbecue of Memphis.
Aside from Bourdain's recommendations, diners can sample options such as smoked chicken, turkey, and ham, a selection of overstuffed sandwiches, and tasty sides and salads to round out their meal. In addition, those who don't want to trek to the original Kansas City restaurant can also visit additional locations in nearby Leawood and Olathe, Kansas, both of which offer the same delicious menu.