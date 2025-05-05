Anthony Bourdain Called This Kansas City BBQ Restaurant A Must-Try

For many people, chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain was synonymous with globe-trotting culinary adventures. However, Bourdain was just as fond of America's unique food culture, including the deliciously diverse barbecue offerings found across the country. Among the dozens of barbecue joints he sampled throughout his decades in food and media, one stood out: Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que located in Kansas City, Kansas.

The restaurant made such an impact on Bourdain that it made his list of "13 Places to Eat Before You Die" when he explored the topic with Men's Health in 2011. Back then, it was still known by its original name, Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Que. Although the name has changed, its quality (and popularity) remains, as it retains a lofty 4.4 rating on Yelp, with over 1,100 reviews.

Bourdain praised the brisket (and burnt ends) along with the ribs and pulled pork, which he described as "of a quality that meet the high standards even of Kansas City natives." He went on to make another bold claim, calling it "the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world."