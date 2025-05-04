The Canned Beans Under $1 You Should Always Grab From Aldi

For shoppers looking to save money on groceries, Aldi is the perfect place. Cost-saving practices like quarter deposits for shopping carts and a lack of disposable grocery bags allow the chain to keep prices low, as does a wide selection of exclusive brands. In addition to being highly affordable, many of the store's private label goods have much to offer where quality is concerned, as we discovered during our ranking of Aldi foods under $1 from worst to best.

Advertisement

We sampled a variety of canned and packaged food from the chain and evaluated items based on flavor and texture as well as relative freshness compared to similar products. Ultimately, we found Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans to be a top selection (although Happy Harvest Sweet Corn officially earned the No. 1 spot in our ranking). Our reviewer had nothing but praise for Aldi's garbanzo beans, stating, "Dakota's Pride has the formula down pat, with earthy garbanzos that are tender and fresh tasting without requiring extra softening in the pot." Though cost may vary based on location, our local Aldi prices this product at 89 cents for a 15.5-ounce can, a price that our reviewer says makes it "an A-plus purchase for the money-conscious Aldi shopper to take advantage of."

Advertisement