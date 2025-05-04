The Canned Beans Under $1 You Should Always Grab From Aldi
For shoppers looking to save money on groceries, Aldi is the perfect place. Cost-saving practices like quarter deposits for shopping carts and a lack of disposable grocery bags allow the chain to keep prices low, as does a wide selection of exclusive brands. In addition to being highly affordable, many of the store's private label goods have much to offer where quality is concerned, as we discovered during our ranking of Aldi foods under $1 from worst to best.
We sampled a variety of canned and packaged food from the chain and evaluated items based on flavor and texture as well as relative freshness compared to similar products. Ultimately, we found Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans to be a top selection (although Happy Harvest Sweet Corn officially earned the No. 1 spot in our ranking). Our reviewer had nothing but praise for Aldi's garbanzo beans, stating, "Dakota's Pride has the formula down pat, with earthy garbanzos that are tender and fresh tasting without requiring extra softening in the pot." Though cost may vary based on location, our local Aldi prices this product at 89 cents for a 15.5-ounce can, a price that our reviewer says makes it "an A-plus purchase for the money-conscious Aldi shopper to take advantage of."
Tips on using Aldi's amazing garbanzo beans in recipes
In case you're wondering about the real difference between garbanzo beans and chickpeas, garbanzo beans can be universally classified as chickpeas, although naming conventions vary according to where you live. And as stated by our reviewer, "Garbanzo beans are a Swiss Army-style canned food that can be used in a nearly endless list of creations both savory and sweet." That means this pantry staple will work beautifully in a range of recipes, including our 15-minute chickpea vegetable curry. Dakota's Pride Garbanzo Beans also makes a flavorful sandwich spread for a chickpea salad sandwich (which uses garbanzo beans in place of tuna or chicken). There are even chickpea brownies.
Regardless of quality, there are two steps you should take prior to using garbanzo beans in recipes. Draining and rinsing the beans helps eliminate some of the sodium and can also improve their taste. Canning liquid often takes on a tinny flavor and contains lots of starch, which can decrease the quality of your chickpea recipes. However, some recipes call for the liquid to be used, so it's best to defer to individual instructions when using Aldi's quality brand of affordable chickpeas.