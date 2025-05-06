Tucked Away In Maine Is A Small 'Hut' That's Known For Its Delicious Seafood
Bob's Clam Hut, a beacon of New England charm, has proudly served locals and travelers along Route 1 in Kittery, Maine since 1956. What began as a humble roadside venture by founder Bob Kraft during the golden era of American dining has grown into a beloved landmark that's never strayed far from its mid-century roots. Today, the spirited eatery is ranked among the best seafood restaurants in the U.S. — an impressive honor in a region overflowing with maritime fare. At the heart of Bob's Clam Hut's enduring appeal is its commitment to tradition, quality, and hospitality. Describing itself as "corny yet gourmet" on its website, Bob's embraces an honest blend of unpretentiousness and thoughtfulness. For generations, it's been a go-to for freshly sourced seafood.
The menu is a love letter to the Pine Tree State's coastal bounty. The whole clam baskets are the undisputed stars, offered in two equally iconic versions: the original "Bob's Style," featuring a light, crispy coating, and "Lillian's Style," dipped in egg and milk, dredged in flour, and fried to golden perfection. Each basket comes with fries, tangy coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce — a creamy, zippy condiment with its own fans.
Bob's Clam Hut is a Maine gem
Beyond its famous clams, customers can look forward to Bob's Clam Hut's lobster roll, which boasts chunks of lobster nestled in a split-top bun and topped with your choice of hot butter or mayo. (Real Maine lobster is, of course, one of the many seafood items you need to try before you die.) Other offerings include the oyster po' boy, clam chowder, lobster stew, and a full lineup of fried seafood — scallops, shrimp, haddock, calamari, and oysters. You'll also find sides like onion rings, coleslaw, pickle chips, mozzarella sticks, butterfly shrimp, and coleslaw. Folks who aren't keen on seafood are welcome, too, with burgers, chicken tenders, sandwiches, and hot dogs.
Lines of customers snake around the modest shack, buzzing with anticipation. While celebrities such as Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri have made the pilgrimage to Bob's, the real magic arguably lies in the everyday moments of friends and families gathering at the picnic tables, soaking up the laid-back atmosphere and savoring unforgettable meals. National acclaim from Food & Wine, Forbes, USA Today, the Food Network, travel guides, and influencers only amplified Bob's status. In a community brimming with seafood joints, Bob's Clam Hut remains a standout.