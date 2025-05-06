Tucked Away In Maine Is A Small 'Hut' That's Known For Its Delicious Seafood

Bob's Clam Hut, a beacon of New England charm, has proudly served locals and travelers along Route 1 in Kittery, Maine since 1956. What began as a humble roadside venture by founder Bob Kraft during the golden era of American dining has grown into a beloved landmark that's never strayed far from its mid-century roots. Today, the spirited eatery is ranked among the best seafood restaurants in the U.S. — an impressive honor in a region overflowing with maritime fare. At the heart of Bob's Clam Hut's enduring appeal is its commitment to tradition, quality, and hospitality. Describing itself as "corny yet gourmet" on its website, Bob's embraces an honest blend of unpretentiousness and thoughtfulness. For generations, it's been a go-to for freshly sourced seafood.

The menu is a love letter to the Pine Tree State's coastal bounty. The whole clam baskets are the undisputed stars, offered in two equally iconic versions: the original "Bob's Style," featuring a light, crispy coating, and "Lillian's Style," dipped in egg and milk, dredged in flour, and fried to golden perfection. Each basket comes with fries, tangy coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce — a creamy, zippy condiment with its own fans.