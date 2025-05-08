11 Costco Foods That Are About To Get More Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is budget-friendly bulk food empire Costco about to get more expensive? As worries about the economy progress, many Costco shoppers are wondering if they'll still be able to afford grocery items they've been buying for years. When President Trump announced his list of reciprocal tariffs on goods imported from other nations, it left U.S. consumers in a state of uncertainty about the future of grocery shopping. We're here to shed some light on the matter.

Yes, certain items at Costco will more than likely go up in price, but tariffs are not solely to blame. Grocery prices are high already because of inflation, climate change, and rising labor costs. The inflation rate ticked up in the Post-COVID years due to worldwide supply shortages, which affected everything from car parts to Sriracha. When supply chains cannot meet consumer demand, products that become scarce increase in price. COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions are mostly behind us, but Trump's tariffs, low crop yields caused by climate change, and instabilities within the labor force are posing very real threats to food costs at the consumer level.

Before you run out to Costco and start loading up a cart like you're on "Supermarket Sweep," it's important to know a few things. Some goods initially predicted to increase in price (like food imported from Canada and Mexico) won't for now. Other necessities, like that morning cup of Joe and items from Costco's baking aisle might be worth stocking up on sooner than later.