What Is Bird Flu And How Does It Affect Food?

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, or H5N1 bird flu, has dominated headlines worldwide in 2025. The virus is one of the reasons behind surging egg prices and widespread shortages of other grocery store items, like milk. On January 6, 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that an individual in Louisiana had died after contracting bird flu. All of this disconcerting news may leave you wondering: what is bird flu anyway?

Bird flu is exactly what it sounds like: an influenza virus that affects birds. Bird flu is a human problem too, because it affects many food products that we consume. Eggs, poultry, and other farm-fresh items like beef and milk are vulnerable to bird flu's destructive nature. Although the average human is not in impending danger of contracting bird flu, concerted efforts must be made to keep potentially infected food and drinks out of commercial marketplaces in the name of public health.

It's also important to consider that humans aren't the sole consumers of store-bought foods that may be contaminated by bird flu. Domesticated cats and dogs also eat poultry, meats, and cheeses. Pets who contract bird flu from food are at higher risk of dying from their illness. To better understand bird flu's link to food, one has to look at the history behind the illness. This is the story of bird flu, its effects on food, and how us humans can prevent the illness from spreading.

