This Mountain City Is A Hidden Gem For Food Enthusiasts In Washington

Surrounded by mountains and canyon trails, Cashmere, Washington, is the perfect city escape. Aside from its natural wonders, it's an ideal getaway for food lovers. The city is two and a half hours east of Seattle, another foodie hotspot with plentiful worthwhile dishes. Despite Cashmere's small population of approximately 3,700 residents (as of 2020), the area packs a culinary punch.

Family-owned eateries are the heart of Cashmere, Washington. Sure To Rise Bakery is a bread, donut, cookie, and pie shop that has been operating as a family-owned business since 1947. The creamy, chewy cinnamon rolls make for a nice afternoon pick-me-up after hiking in the neighboring Peshastin Pinnacles State Park. If you're visiting Cashmere on a rainy day, spend an afternoon at That Pizza Place, a family-operated pizza joint with bowling and arcade games. For an evening out, head to Milepost Brewing, a former auto shop offering quality beers and bar bites.

Sweet-toothed visitors might like Cashmere's top-rated Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen, which stocks everything from gummy worms to white chocolate bars. The sweets shop is run by Liberty Orchards, a local apple farm whose original Armenian owners developed aplet candy (made of apples, apricots, and walnuts) more than a century ago, drawing inspiration from Turkish delight. Craving something fresher? Give apple, peach, or cherry picking a try at various orchards throughout Cashmere. Turn your harvested peaches into an easy baked peach recipe or transform gathered apples into pies or cider.