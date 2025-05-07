This Mountain City Is A Hidden Gem For Food Enthusiasts In Washington
Surrounded by mountains and canyon trails, Cashmere, Washington, is the perfect city escape. Aside from its natural wonders, it's an ideal getaway for food lovers. The city is two and a half hours east of Seattle, another foodie hotspot with plentiful worthwhile dishes. Despite Cashmere's small population of approximately 3,700 residents (as of 2020), the area packs a culinary punch.
Family-owned eateries are the heart of Cashmere, Washington. Sure To Rise Bakery is a bread, donut, cookie, and pie shop that has been operating as a family-owned business since 1947. The creamy, chewy cinnamon rolls make for a nice afternoon pick-me-up after hiking in the neighboring Peshastin Pinnacles State Park. If you're visiting Cashmere on a rainy day, spend an afternoon at That Pizza Place, a family-operated pizza joint with bowling and arcade games. For an evening out, head to Milepost Brewing, a former auto shop offering quality beers and bar bites.
Sweet-toothed visitors might like Cashmere's top-rated Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen, which stocks everything from gummy worms to white chocolate bars. The sweets shop is run by Liberty Orchards, a local apple farm whose original Armenian owners developed aplet candy (made of apples, apricots, and walnuts) more than a century ago, drawing inspiration from Turkish delight. Craving something fresher? Give apple, peach, or cherry picking a try at various orchards throughout Cashmere. Turn your harvested peaches into an easy baked peach recipe or transform gathered apples into pies or cider.
Cashmere, Washington, boasts an impressive coffee shop scene
Cashmere is also home to a unique coffee scene. Before seeking out valley views and lush greenery, head to Railroad Avenue for a coffee and pastry at Gaucho Coffee Co. The cafe offers artisanal coffee crafted with Washington-roasted beans and homemade syrups, along with breakfast burritos, sandwiches, granola bowls, and locally made pastries.
Weeds Café is popular for its strong, primarily espresso-based drinks, including cappuccinos and Americanos. One reviewer on Google Maps declares, "Coffee was perfect!" while another visitor shares, "The food was awesome and so was the coffee." Take one of Weeds' hearty BLTs or chicken clubhouse sandwiches to go and enjoy it as a mid-hike snack in Wenatchee Confluence State Park, located around nine miles southeast of Cashmere. If you're looking for a drive-thru option, head to Aut-To Mocha Vi, a locally owned espresso chain praised for its stellar coffee. One Google Maps user gushes, "We drive from Wenatchee to Cashmere just to get this coffee from these delightful ladies!! I don't know why, but it tastes better than anywhere..."
All three cafés conveniently open by (or before) 6 a.m. most days, making them a nice stop before a sunrise hike. Not feeling up for a romp in the woods? Take your coffee and snacks to go and savor them at the nearby Riverside Park where you can appreciate views of the surrounding mountains before taking a light stroll along the Wenatchee River.