The Best Steak Flavor Booster You're Probably Throwing Away

There are many different ways to cook steak, from grilling to broiling to searing, but you get one major perk if you choose a method that involves a pan or skillet. Unfortunately, many people fail to recognize this perk and consequently toss a ton of flavor down the drain. We're talking, of course, about those delicious pan drippings that form as part of the cooking process. They aren't just a starting point for gravy — they're a fantastic flavor booster on their own that can enhance whatever cut of steak you're cooking.

The little browned bits that form on the bottom of your pan when your steak is sizzling away — collectively known as the "fond" — are caused by the Maillard reaction, which occurs when the proteins and sugars in your food react to heat by browning and caramelizing, creating way more flavor than you get when you simply steam food. This doesn't just give your steak that photo-worthy sear — it also amps up the aroma and (even more importantly) the flavor. While seasoning your steak is also important, don't waste all the liquid gold you've created in the cooking process by just cleaning out the pan while your steak rests. Instead, transform those browned bits into something that will take your steak to a whole new level, regardless of what seasoning blend you choose.