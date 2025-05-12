One Of Arizona's Biggest Cities Offers Canyon Views And Affordable Dining

What's a better combination than a great meal and a stellar view? Mesa, Arizona's third largest city, has it all. Roughly a dozen miles east of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Mesa offers affordability, diverse dining options, and an abundance of nature. From Usery Mountain Regional Park to Granite Reef Recreation Area, canyons, rivers, and deserts bring life to the region. And after a sunny afternoon spent trekking through cacti and brittlebush, you can still make it back to Mesa in time to enjoy a delicious dinner at a reasonable price.

Situated in Arizona's Valley of the Sun, Mesa fosters a diverse food culture, with prominent eateries that have been featured on shows like Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Notable spots include Aloha Kitchen, popular for its teriyaki chicken and República Empanada, which excels in Latin American comfort cuisine. As of April 2025, Aloha Kitchen serves meals starting at $9.95, while the latter offers empanadas for around $5 to $6. If you're willing to spend a little more, make your way to Mensho Ramen. Though not exactly cheap (most bowls are $20 to $30), this Tokyo-based chain is recognized by the Michelin Guide. South of Mensho, you'll find Mesa's Asian District, home to many Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese restaurants.