One Of Arizona's Biggest Cities Offers Canyon Views And Affordable Dining
What's a better combination than a great meal and a stellar view? Mesa, Arizona's third largest city, has it all. Roughly a dozen miles east of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Mesa offers affordability, diverse dining options, and an abundance of nature. From Usery Mountain Regional Park to Granite Reef Recreation Area, canyons, rivers, and deserts bring life to the region. And after a sunny afternoon spent trekking through cacti and brittlebush, you can still make it back to Mesa in time to enjoy a delicious dinner at a reasonable price.
Situated in Arizona's Valley of the Sun, Mesa fosters a diverse food culture, with prominent eateries that have been featured on shows like Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Notable spots include Aloha Kitchen, popular for its teriyaki chicken and República Empanada, which excels in Latin American comfort cuisine. As of April 2025, Aloha Kitchen serves meals starting at $9.95, while the latter offers empanadas for around $5 to $6. If you're willing to spend a little more, make your way to Mensho Ramen. Though not exactly cheap (most bowls are $20 to $30), this Tokyo-based chain is recognized by the Michelin Guide. South of Mensho, you'll find Mesa's Asian District, home to many Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese restaurants.
Mesa Arizona's food scene honors its local culture
Over 2 million people in Arizona are of Mexican descent, so while in Mesa, embrace the local cuisine. Picante Grill, which has a 5-star rating on Google Maps, offers churros for $3 each, tacos starting at $3.49, and Sinaloan vampiros (crispy tacos similar to tostadas) for $7 to $8. El Grullo, another family-operated Mexican gem, serves hearty tortas for $7.89 as well as meals featuring chimichangas (deep-fried burritos invented in Arizona) for just under $15. The latter makes Mashed's list of must-eats in each U.S. state.
Bordering the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Mesa is one of the few cities in the United States where you can enjoy Indigenous cuisine. Consider visiting Hope's Frybread, where you can enjoy savory Navajo Tacos served on hearty frybread for around $13.
If you're craving dinner and a show, head to Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch located near the Salt River. There, you can soak up Arizona's Southwestern cowboy culture while embracing the best views Mesa has to offer. Join in on a cowboy cookout ($62 for adults and $45 for children) that includes live music and rustic fare such as cowboy steak ribeye with chimichurri, roasted chicken legs, cowboy beans, baked potatoes, seasonal roasted veggies, and homemade rolls.