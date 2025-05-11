This Small Town In Massachusetts Is Home To One Of The Best BBQ Restaurants In America

Located in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, B.T.'s Smokehouse is a beloved institution that draws barbecue aficionados from across New England and beyond. Founded in 2007 by chef Brian Treitman, the unassuming roadside eatery defies regional expectations with its uncompromising dedication to the craft of smoked meats, earning it a spot among the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S.

Treitman's journey began at the Culinary Institute of America and led him through high-caliber kitchens under renowned chefs like Ming Tsai and Ken Oringer. Although Treitman was trained in fine dining, he developed a deep passion for authentic barbecue. Combining his classical technique with conventional smoking methods, he set out to elevate the genre with his own creative flair.

The heart of B.T.'s operation is "Black Betty," a J&R Oyler Pit smoker capable of cooking 1,400 pounds of meat over a blend of apple, hickory, and black cherry woods. Despite its modest counter-service setup and cozy footprint, the restaurant consistently delivers big flavor and genuine hospitality. Its BYOB policy and relaxed vibe only add to the charm. B.T.'s has racked up many accolades over the years, including being named one best barbecue joints in New England by The Boston Globe.