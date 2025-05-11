This Small Town In Massachusetts Is Home To One Of The Best BBQ Restaurants In America
Located in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, B.T.'s Smokehouse is a beloved institution that draws barbecue aficionados from across New England and beyond. Founded in 2007 by chef Brian Treitman, the unassuming roadside eatery defies regional expectations with its uncompromising dedication to the craft of smoked meats, earning it a spot among the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S.
Treitman's journey began at the Culinary Institute of America and led him through high-caliber kitchens under renowned chefs like Ming Tsai and Ken Oringer. Although Treitman was trained in fine dining, he developed a deep passion for authentic barbecue. Combining his classical technique with conventional smoking methods, he set out to elevate the genre with his own creative flair.
The heart of B.T.'s operation is "Black Betty," a J&R Oyler Pit smoker capable of cooking 1,400 pounds of meat over a blend of apple, hickory, and black cherry woods. Despite its modest counter-service setup and cozy footprint, the restaurant consistently delivers big flavor and genuine hospitality. Its BYOB policy and relaxed vibe only add to the charm. B.T.'s has racked up many accolades over the years, including being named one best barbecue joints in New England by The Boston Globe.
B.T.'s Smokehouse is a humble barbecue gem
The B.T.'s Smokehouse menu is a meat lover's dream. Served sliced, in a hearty Reuben sandwich, or with classic sides on a platter, the brisket, smoked for up to 30 hours, is a customer favorite. Other standouts include melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork, fall-off-the-bone ribs, smoked or fried chicken, savory smoked deli turkey, and even smoked salmon. Diners craving something different can opt for a catfish po' boy, a bison burger, or a chop salad in a crispy tortilla shell with tangy honey mustard dressing.
No plate at B.T.'s is complete without a few Southern-style sides and "fixins." Guests can choose from an array of house-made delights such as collard greens, seasoned fries, beer-battered onion rings, drumsticks, hush puppies, andouille dog bites, barbecue black beans, carrot slaw, black-eyed peas, cucumber salad, potato salad, dirty rice, mac and cheese, grits, and coleslaw. For dessert, signature treats like bread pudding, fudge brownies, and pecan pie squares provide a sweet finale.
In a region not traditionally known for its barbecue, B.T.'s Smokehouse stands as a testament to what can be achieved with passion, perseverance, and commitment to quality. Whether you're a devoted local or a traveler passing through, a stop at B.T.'s is an experience well worth the detour.