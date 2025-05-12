This Charming Harbor Town In Washington Is Home To Some Of The Best Seafood Spots In The US

The Pacific Northwest is known for its delicious, locally sourced seafood, and even if you're not in the mood to visit one of its metropolitan hubs like Portland or Seattle (which still has many famous foods like geoduck sashimi you should try before you die), the region has many smaller spots for you to explore and enjoy. Take Friday Harbor, for instance. This small town of about 2,700 people, located just 90 miles from Seattle on the eastern coast of San Juan Island, is a thriving seaside community filled with locally owned restaurants offering fresh-caught seafood.

When we highlighted Friday Harbor as one of 17 small towns that are hidden gems for seafood lovers, we mentioned a handful of establishments that deserve recognition, like Coho Restaurant, a fine-dining, farm-to-table spot offering options like octopus and halibut, and Friday's Crabhouse, which serves everything from firecracker shrimp tacos to breaded and grilled oysters to grilled king salmon. There are plenty of other mainstays that Friday Harbor visitors love, including Rocky Bay Cafe, the town's No. 1 restaurant on Tripadvisor. Some of its menu highlights are salmon omelets, halibut fish wraps, and classic fish and chips. This spot only offers breakfast and lunch and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., so plan your visit accordingly.