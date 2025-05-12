This Charming Harbor Town In Washington Is Home To Some Of The Best Seafood Spots In The US
The Pacific Northwest is known for its delicious, locally sourced seafood, and even if you're not in the mood to visit one of its metropolitan hubs like Portland or Seattle (which still has many famous foods like geoduck sashimi you should try before you die), the region has many smaller spots for you to explore and enjoy. Take Friday Harbor, for instance. This small town of about 2,700 people, located just 90 miles from Seattle on the eastern coast of San Juan Island, is a thriving seaside community filled with locally owned restaurants offering fresh-caught seafood.
When we highlighted Friday Harbor as one of 17 small towns that are hidden gems for seafood lovers, we mentioned a handful of establishments that deserve recognition, like Coho Restaurant, a fine-dining, farm-to-table spot offering options like octopus and halibut, and Friday's Crabhouse, which serves everything from firecracker shrimp tacos to breaded and grilled oysters to grilled king salmon. There are plenty of other mainstays that Friday Harbor visitors love, including Rocky Bay Cafe, the town's No. 1 restaurant on Tripadvisor. Some of its menu highlights are salmon omelets, halibut fish wraps, and classic fish and chips. This spot only offers breakfast and lunch and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., so plan your visit accordingly.
More seafood mainstays in Friday Harbor
If you're visiting Friday Harbor, Washington, and want to grab a bite somewhere low-key, try out San Juan Island Brewing Company on A Street. This brewpub, opened by brothers Sean and Tim Aylward along with their childhood friend Nick Gislason, offers a wide variety of lagers, ales, and ciders. While its food menu consists of pub staples like chicken wings and German-style pretzels, the restaurant stays true to the town's roots with seafood options like fried calamari (served with Asian-inspired coleslaw and spicy cocktail sauce), New England-style clam chowder, and wild salmon sandwiches with lemon aioli.
Downriggers is another Tripadvisor favorite. Located on Front Street, this waterfront restaurant offers tasty classics like smoked salmon as well as specialties such as crab deviled eggs, corn crusted halibut salad, and spicy prawn mac and cheese. Views of the local ferry make this a Friday Harbor hotspot, so be sure to make reservations if you want to snag a table. Duck Soup is a few miles out of town, but it's a must-try for those seeking a gourmet dining experience while visiting the island. Some of its locally sourced seafood dishes include sea scallops with Gruyère and herb gnocchi, and clams with pancetta and leeks in a white wine sauce.
As is common for seafood establishments, some of Friday Harbor's most beloved eateries are only open seasonally, usually from spring until late summer or fall. For example, in April, Duck Soup reopened its dinner service and Friday's Crabhouse began its 32nd season. With that in mind, be sure to call ahead.