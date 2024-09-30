What Types Of Restaurants Is The Pacific Northwest Known For?

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of the Pacific Northwest's culinary contributions may well be the Seattle coffee chain that took over the world. Starbucks may now be a universal phenomenon (how long until there's one on the space station?), but the city's coffee culture still thrives in indie shops and local chains such as Caffe Ladro and Caffe Vita. (The latter, however, has taken a page from Starbucks' playbook by opening locations in Arizona and New York.) Portland, Oregon, the region's other hub, is known as a mecca for food truck connoisseurs — needless to say, the West Coast's hipster capital was way into the mobile restaurant scene long before the rest of us knew there were any other options besides the Good Humor van.

A cardamon cortado and a bibimbap burrito are all well and good, but the Pacific Northwest — which, for the sake of brevity, we're defining as the core states of Washington and Oregon — has more to offer in the way of sit-down dining. This includes global goodies ranging from Finnish uunipuuro (oven porridge) at Portland's Broder Café to West African jollof rice from Seattle's Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen. Seattle even has one of the few MLB ballparks to offer fried grasshoppers as a stadium snack. If we had to narrow things down to two must-try regional restaurant types, however, the first would be seafood because the Pacific Ocean is right there. The second would be Asian cuisine, since both Washington and Oregon rank among the states with the highest populations of Asian and Pacific Islanders. In fact, Seattle's just a 10-hour flight from Tokyo.