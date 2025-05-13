How Long Does Bourbon Last After Opening It?

Whiskey lovers typically savor a quality bottle of bourbon, sipping carefully to enjoy the unique flavors, aromas, and other factors that combine to create this distinctive American liquor. But is it possible to savor a bit too much? Some may wonder whether or not their favorite bottle or a cherished rarity has a shelf life once it's been uncorked. Though whiskey and other forms of alcohol don't expire in the same way as food, there's definitely a best-by timeline: a few years at most.

The core issue at play that determines the drinkable lifespan of opened bourbon is oxidation. As the name suggests, it occurs when the whiskey (or any other substance) comes into sustained contact with oxygen, in this case via the air trapped in the empty parts of the bottle. Over time, oxidation transforms and degrades the flavor compounds in your bourbon, transforming the taste from the carefully crafted, barrel-fresh one to something typically less pleasant.

How much oxidation occurs and how fast your open bottle of bourbon lasts depend primarily on how full the bottle is. Bottles that are more than half full can last several years, while those under half should typically be consumed in two years at most, and those under a third full within a year.