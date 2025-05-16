You can find a chicken Parmesan sandwich almost anywhere, but what takes an average chicken parm sub and turns it into something extraordinary? The fried chicken cutlet should be crispy and thin, the marinara sauce should be layered and flavorful, and the mozzarella cheese should be authentic and melted. The bread is also a key ingredient — whether the sandwich is served on a bun, focaccia, a baguette, or ciabatta, it should be fresh and well seasoned. There should be enough marinara on the sandwich so you get a taste in each bite, but not too much where the chicken and bread become soggy. Everything should be homemade, or as fresh as possible.

The restaurants on this list either serve a unique and varied take on the chicken Parmesan sandwich, or they execute the classic sandwich with expertise that takes years to acquire. When selecting these restaurants, we considered Google and Yelp reviews as well as local community discussions on Reddit, and a more in-depth methodology is available at the end of the article. If you get a craving for a delicious meal while traveling around the country, here's where to find the best chicken Parmesan sandwich in each state.