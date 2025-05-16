Here's Where To Find The Best Chicken Parmesan Sandwich In Each State
You can find a chicken Parmesan sandwich almost anywhere, but what takes an average chicken parm sub and turns it into something extraordinary? The fried chicken cutlet should be crispy and thin, the marinara sauce should be layered and flavorful, and the mozzarella cheese should be authentic and melted. The bread is also a key ingredient — whether the sandwich is served on a bun, focaccia, a baguette, or ciabatta, it should be fresh and well seasoned. There should be enough marinara on the sandwich so you get a taste in each bite, but not too much where the chicken and bread become soggy. Everything should be homemade, or as fresh as possible.
The restaurants on this list either serve a unique and varied take on the chicken Parmesan sandwich, or they execute the classic sandwich with expertise that takes years to acquire. When selecting these restaurants, we considered Google and Yelp reviews as well as local community discussions on Reddit, and a more in-depth methodology is available at the end of the article. If you get a craving for a delicious meal while traveling around the country, here's where to find the best chicken Parmesan sandwich in each state.
Alabama: The Filling Station in Birmingham
Located in Birmingham, Alabama, The Filling Station offers an extensive menu of soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, and more. The chicken Parmesan sandwich includes a hand-breaded chicken breast coated in Mama Lorino's marinara sauce with mozzarella and basil on a ciabatta bun, and guests rave about it. It's served with your choice of side, which can include sea salt battered fries, sweet potato fries, balsamic fusilli pasta, or one of several salads or soups.
(205) 592-3455
5524 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35212
Alaska: Nonna's Osteria in Wasilla
The Chicken Parmigiano sandwich at Nonna's Osteria is as authentic as it gets. The chicken breast is pan fried and tossed in Nonna's sauce. It's then covered with mozzarella and Pecorino Romano and served on a long roll. All of the bread at Nonna's is made fresh with Italian flour and Italian extra virgin olive oil. Most cheese is imported from Italy, so you'll immediately be transported across the world while eating.
(907) 376-2914
201 West Herning Avenue, Wasilla, AK 99654
Arizona: Romanelli's Italian Deli in Phoenix
Guests describe the chicken Parmesan sub at Romanelli's as "to die for." The sauce is what makes it stand out as the best chicken Parm in Arizona, so if you're visiting Phoenix and want to take a jar of Romanelli's marinara home with you, you should. Apart from delicious sandwiches, you can get pasta, pizza, and a wide variety of imported or freshly made grocery products.
(602) 249-9030
3437 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Arkansas: Raduno in Little Rock
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at Raduno in Little Rock starts out fairly standard: fried chicken with marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Parmesan cheese. What makes it stand out as the best in the state? It also has pesto and is served on focaccia bread. The flavors of the pesto and focaccia level up an already delicious sandwich, and it's one guests come back to again and again.
(501) 374-7476
1318 S. Main, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: Sam's Italian Deli & Market in Fresno
The chicken parmigiana sandwich is one of Sam's signature sandwiches. It has breaded chicken slices with mozzarella cheese and marinara, and visitors say the chicken Parmesan sandwich is a must-try. There's something so special when simple things are so exquisitely prepared.
(559) 229-9346
2415 N. First Street, Fresno, CA 93703
Colorado: Lou's Italian Specialties in Denver
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at Lou's features a breaded chicken cutlet with mozzarella, Parmesan, and Lou's marinara sauce. It's the #2 most liked sandwich on the restaurants online ordering system, and several guests confirm that it's the best sandwich in Colorado.
(720) 287-3642
3357 N Downing St, Denver, CO, 80205
Connecticut: Avella's and Melilli's Italian Specialty Market and Catering and Pizzeria in Middletown
When you visit Avella's & Melilli's, you might be overwhelmed by the menu options. You can choose one of more than 25 different pizzas and 35 sandwiches. While the chicken Parmesan sandwich keeps it simple (a chicken cutlet with sauce and a cheese of your choosing), its simplicity is what makes it fantastic. Plus, you can grab several other goodies from the Italian market while you're there.
(860) 807-3768
871 Newfield St, Middletown, CT 06457
Delaware: Scalessa's in Wilmington
The chicken Parmesan sub might not be on the printed menu, but you can ask for it. The chicken parmigiana is served with fresh provolone and oregano and covered in sauce. Scalessa's was created by award winning chef Donnie Scalessa, so you should expect a creative and delicious menu.
(302) 656-1362
1836 N. Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Parmesan Pete's in Naples
With a name like Parmesan Pete's, you should expect a top tier chicken parm. For lunch, you can get a delicious Parmesan crusted chicken cutlet sandwich with rosemary bread, garlic-basil aioli, lettuce, and tomato. Although the sandwich isn't on the dinner menu, you can still get a chicken Parmesan entrée topped with house gravy and mozzarella. All sauces at Pete's are made with plum tomatoes imported from Italy.
(239) 992-3663
7935 Airport-Pulling Rd N, Naples, FL 34109
Georgia: Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock in Marietta
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at the Hoboken Cafe in Marietta is served hot with tomato sauce and romano. You can add mozzarella or provolone for an additional charge, which is worth it if you want some cheesy excellence. Guests love the texture of the bread, the flavor of the sauce, and the breading on the chicken.
(678) 909-3375
688 Whitlock Ave, Marietta, GA, 30064
Hawaii: Marco's Grill & Deli in Kahului
While you're in Hawaii, you might get tired of eating so much fish. If that's the case, head to Marco's Grill & Deli to try the chicken parmigiano sandwich, prepared with homemade marinara, melted mozzarella, and served on an Italian roll with a side salad. The seasoned waffle fries are also popular, so don't leave without trying them.
(808) 877-4446
444 Hana Hwy, Kahului, HI 96732
Idaho: Tomato Street in Coeur d'Alene
The Parmesan chicken smashed focaccia sandwich is only available on the dinner menu, so time your visit accordingly. The sandwich is smashed between traditional iron plates at an extremely high heat and is served with a soup or salad. Guests say it's the best chicken Parmesan sandwich in the area, and the ingenuity of the smashing process reflects that.
(208) 667-5000
221 West Appleway Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: Ricobene's in Chicago
There is stiff competition in Chicago for chicken Parmesan sandwiches, but Ricobene's comes out on top. Ricobene's is famous for its breaded steak sandwiches, but that doesn't mean you should skip out on the chicken Parmesan sandwich, which is served with meatless sauce and Parmesan cheese. Guests say the serving size is massive, so you might not be able to finish it in one meal. The sauce, cheese, and chicken ratio and flavor is perfect, making it the best chicken parm in Illinois.
(312) 225-5555
252 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60616
Indiana: Giordano's in Indianapolis
Giordano's is famous for its stuffed deep dish pizza, but there's plenty more on the menu. The chicken Parmesan sandwich is served on a toasted garlic ciabatta bread, so it's already off to a good start. Add house-made marinara and melted mozzarella, and you have a perfect sandwich. Guests say the sandwich is the best on the menu and recommend getting the Parmesan garlic fries on the side.
giordanos.com/locations/downtown-indianapolis
(317) 288-3415
43 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Maggie's Rumble Room in Des Moines
Maggie's Rumble Room is a hip restaurant and bar in Des Moines. You'll notice plenty of motorcycle and music mementos lining the walls along with a vintage jukebox. You might visit for one of the many events the bar hosts throughout the week, or just because you want to try a delicious chicken parm sandwich. It's so good, it'll make you want to come back for seconds.
(515) 245-9780
1430 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314
Kansas: Nico & Ana's in Overland Park
Nico and Ana's puts its own twist on the chicken Parmesan sandwich. It's a lightly fried chicken breast with a homemade marinara, provolone, and mozzarella. The twist comes in the extra toppings — shredded lettuce, giardiniera, and bruschetta. If you don't know what giardiniera is, it's a type of Italian relish made from pickled vegetables, and it's usually spicy. The addition of bruschetta and giardiniera really makes the sandwich shine.
(913) 217-7807
6541 W 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66209
Kentucky: Carson's Food & Drink - On Main in Lexington
Carson's has a very creative menu, which is likely why it was voted as one of Kentucky's finest restaurants. The chicken Parmesan sandwich starts with a buttermilk marinated chicken breast that is breaded and fried. It already has a Kentucky spin on the Italian favorite. Next, add melted mozzarella and gruyere, marinara, garlic aioli, tomato, red onion, bibb lettuce, fresh basil pesto, and balsamic reduction. This incredible blend of flavors is served on a toasted brioche bun. Not only is this the best chicken Parmesan sandwich in Kentucky, but it might be one of the best in the country.
(859) 309-3039
362 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507
Louisiana: Coscino's Italian Grill in Mandeville
Coscino's puts a Louisiana flair on it's chicken Parmesan sandwich. The fried chicken breast is topped with red gravy rather than marinara, along with mozzarella and provolone. It's served in between fresh baked bread. If you want a different protein, you can opt for the eggplant Parmesan or veal Parmesan, both prepared in the same way. One regular says to add alfredo sauce to the sandwich to level it up even more.
(985) 727-4984
1809 North Causeway Boulevard, Mandeville, LA
Maine: Angelo's Pizzeria in Bangor
The chicken Parmesan sub from Angelo's Pizzeria comes with provolone and marinara on top of breaded chicken. Anyone who tries it agrees that it's the best chicken Parmesan sub in Maine. Angelo's has a location in Bangor and in Hampden, and luckily, both serve the delicious sub.
(207) 942-5553
499 Hammond St, Bangor, ME 04401
Maryland: Frank's Pizza & Pasta in Baltimore
Frank's Pizza & Pasta has been voted as one of the best restaurants in Baltimore for good reason. The chicken parmigiana sub is toasted with mozzarella and sauce. Guests say the value is fantastic and servings are large. Frank's has an extensive menu, but you might not be able to stop ordering the chicken parm sub every time you visit.
(410) 254-2900
6620 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
Massachusetts: Dino's Cafe in Boston
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at Dino's Cafe isn't just the best of it's kind in Massachusetts, it's one of the best sandwiches of all time. It's a chicken cutlet pan-fried with red sauce and mozzarella served on a 16-inch fresh baked French bread. These sandwiches are made fresh to order, so you'll have to wait a few minutes to receive them, but they are worth the wait. You can also try the veal or eggplant Parmesan sandwiches for a little variety.
(617) 227-1991
141 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Michigan: Rocco's Italian Deli in Detroit
If you are someone who can't get enough marinara sauce, then Rocco's in Detroit is for you. "The Breast Chicken Parm" is a fried chicken cutlet with marinara, mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan served with a cup of marinara for dipping. The breading on the chicken is crispy and flavorful while the bread is soft and flaky.
(313) 315-3033
3627 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Cossetta's in St Paul
Cossetta is an institution in Saint Paul, Minnesota. It's many different things in one — the Eatery and Pizzeria, Franks Levee Tavern, Louis Ristorante, Pasticceria, and an Italian market. You'll find the chicken parmigiana sandwich at the Eatery topped with homemade red sauce and Parmesan cheese. If you fall in love with the red sauce (like many do), head to the market to take some home.
(651) 222-3476
211 7th Street West, Saint Paul, MN 55102
Mississippi: Super Chix in Flowood
Most of the restaurants on this list are locally owned, but a few chains snuck in. Even though Super Chix is a chain, they have some of the best chicken out there. The Super Parm is the classic chicken with marinara, provolone, and Parmesan on a bun. It's not always available, so if you see it on the menu, be sure to taste it while you can.
(601) 914-2720
2675 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232
Missouri: Grassi's Ristorante & Deli in Frontenac
If you don't immediately see a chicken Parmesan sandwich on the menu here, don't worry — it's called the Becky Debby. What makes this sandwich so special? It's served on garlic cheese bread. It also comes with a house salad, which guests say is equally delicious. For cheesy, garlicky goodness, head to Grassi's.
(314) 994-1111
10450 German Boulevard, Frontenac, MO 63131
Montana: Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub in Billings
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at Carbone's has breaded chicken with either mozzarella or provolone on your choice of bread. One guest recommended switching out the marinara for alfredo sauce and said it was delicious. If you want something a little more creamy and cheesy, that could make for a wonderful substitution.
(406) 281-8431
3925 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska: Jams Old Market in Omaha
The Parmesan chicken sandwich at Jams might be the least traditional on this list, but that's what makes it stand out. The Parmesan chicken is served on grilled ciabatta with a tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, and a basil aioli. This unique combination of flavors blend perfectly together to create an out-of-this-world sandwich.
(402) 614-9333
1101 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Esther's Kitchen in Las Vegas
The chicken parm sando is only available on Saturday and Sunday brunch, so if you find yourself in Las Vegas on the weekend, you know what to order. Instead of marinara sauce, the sandwich is served with provolone, basil, salad and chips. Prices are reasonable given the location and quality of ingredients.
(702) 570-7864
1131 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire: Presto Craft Kitchen in Manchester
Sandwiches at Presto Craft Kitchen are called "sticks" and come on a quarter, half, or full stick of Italian bread. The chicken Parmesan sandwich is covered in a light layer of tomato sauce, provolone, and Romano cheese. One reviewer said it best, "it's more than just a meal; it's an experience filled with heart and flavor."
(603) 606-1252
168 Amory Street, Manchester, NH 03102
New Jersey: Carmine's Italian Deli in Jersey City
The chicken Parmigiana sandwich at Carmine's in Jersey City comes in a small, medium, or large. What makes Carmine's stand out from the competition is consistency. Regulars say the food tastes just as good as it did 14 years ago — if it isn't broken, don't fix it. You can also purchase some of Carmine's homemade sauce in a pint or quart.
(201) 434-5155
165 Mallory Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
New Mexico: O'Hare's Grille & Pub in Rio Rancho
You might not expect an Irish pub to serve the best chicken Parmesan sandwich in New Mexico, but it does. The sandwich includes ciabatta, fried chicken, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan and is served with your choice of side. One reviewer said it was the best chicken Parmesan sandwich they'd ever had, which is some very high praise.
(505) 896-0123
4100 Southern Blvd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124
New York: Panineria NYC in New York City
Panineria NYC has two locations: one in Greenwich Village and one on the Upper East Side. Luckily, both locations serve a delicious sandwich with organic ingredients. The sandwich features an organic chicken cutlet, organic tomato sauce, organic mozzarella, and shaved Parmesan. You can choose between a baguette, ciabatta, or one of three kinds of focaccia. There's also plenty of sauces, veggies, meats, and more you can add to your sandwich, but the simple chicken parm sub hits the spot every time.
(917) 388-3257
9 East 8th St, New York, NY
North Carolina: Bongiorno & Son in Raleigh
If you want a bit of a Southern twist on your sandwich, head to Bongiorno & Son in Raleigh. The restaurant became so popular that it opened up a location inside the local airport, so if you're transiting through the region, you might be able to try it. The chicken parmigiana sandwich is served with sharp provolone, gravy, and mozzarella. There's nothing like Carolina gravy. One reviewer bought a container of garlic butter and smeared it on the sandwich for even more flavor.
(919) 594-1544
8450 Honeycutt Rd Suite 106, Raleigh, NC 27615
North Dakota: Jimmy V's in Bismarck
Jimmy V's has a very creative menu, featuring items like a peanut butter jalapeño burger. The chicken Parmesan sandwich is fairly classic, with deep fried chicken, homemade marinara, Parmesan, and provolone. Rather than a bun, the sandwich uses two pieces of garlic Texas toast to up the flavor profile. Reviewers say the flavor of the bread and marinara are what make it truly stand out.
(701) 557-7676
512 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio: Wheat Penny Oven and Bar in Dayton
You'll be dreaming of the Chicago style chicken Parmesan sandwich from Wheat Penny for long after you finish your meal. The thinly pounded chicken breast is coated in Parmesan panko breadcrumbs and fried. To assemble the sandwich, the chicken is smothered in pizza sauce, house-made mozzarella, and basil. Of course, you can't forget the house-made focaccia to finish out this phenomenal sandwich.
(937) 496-5268
515 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, OH 45410
Oklahoma: Bad Nonna's in Oklahoma City
Unfortunately, Bad Nonna's is temporarily closed as of this writing. However, the chicken Parmesan sandwich is so good that it couldn't be left off of this list, even if you might not be able to get it. The chicken Parmesan sandwich from Bad Nonna's garnered a lot of attention on Tiktok, and it tastes even better than it looks. Be sure to monitor social media channels to see where Bad Nonna's ends up next.
Oregon: Geraldi's Italian Sandwiches in Portland
You'll notice two chicken Parmesan sandwiches on the menu at Geraldi's — the classic and the chicken parmeroni. The classic chicken Parmesan is a breaded chicken fillet with marinara and mozzarella. The chicken parmeroni is the chicken Parmesan plus pepperoni and garlic buttered bread. Regulars can't stop ordering the parmeroni and say that the addition of pepperoni is what makes this the best chicken Parmesan sandwich in Oregon.
(503) 297-2590
10000 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225
Pennsylvania: Big Jim's in the Run in Pittsburgh
Big Jim's was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," so that already tells you how incredible anything off the menu will be. The chicken hoagie parmigiana has a delicious homemade sauce and is topped with provolone. You can choose between a half or a whole, but the taste makes the decision clear — get the whole.
(412) 421-0532
201 Saline Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Rhode Island: Mirabella's Italian Cucina in Warwick
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at Mirabella's tastes even better than it looks, if that's even possible. The chicken is pounded, breaded, and cooked to order so it's as fresh as possible. Each ingredient, from the chicken to the sauce to the bread is perfectly prepared. When put together, it's a delicious sandwich from start to finish.
(401) 270-5060
963 Namquid Dr, Warwick, RI 02888
South Carolina: Enzo's Delicatessen in Columbia
The chicken Parm sandwich at Enzo's is served hot with chicken cutlets, marinara, mozzarella, and pecorino Romano cheese. Guests rave about the bread, saying that it's key to a perfect sandwich. New Yorkers confirm it's the most authentic sub you can find in South Carolina, which is likely why it's become so popular.
(803) 764-7104
600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC 29201
South Dakota: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Sioux Falls
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at Capriotti's comes grilled instead of fried, and is topped with onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, provolone, Romano, and marinara. This sandwich probably has the most toppings of any chicken Parmesan sandwich on this list, so it's bound to be flavorful. Guests say it's an excellent, healthy twist for lunch.
orderonline.capriottis.com/location/s-marion-road-1742411
(605) 271-7303
2504 S Marion Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: Little Hats Market in Nashville
Little Hats Market puts a Tennessee twist on the chicken Parmesan sandwich. The breaded chicken and marinara are both made in-house, and the sandwich is finished off with Parmesan, shredded mozzarella, parsley, and salsa verde. It's served on an Italian sub roll, but you can swap out for a gluten free focaccia if you'd like.
(615) 281-3332
1120 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: DeVivo Bros. Eatery in Keller
DeVivo Bros. Eatery keeps things simple — try a chicken Parmesan sandwich with mozzarella and house marinara on a French roll. The sandwich is served with either house-made chips or french fries. The simplicity is exactly what makes it so delicious. DeVivo Bros. Eatery puts the emphasis on quality, flavorful ingredients, so the marinara sauce might just be the best you've had.
(817) 431-6890
750 South Main Street, Suite 165, Keller, TX 76248
Utah: Mediterranean Market & Deli in Salt Lake City
You can only get the chicken Parmesan sandwich on Thursdays on special, but it's worth the wait. Mediterranean Market & Deli has been operating since 1958 and specializes in sandwiches, salads, and pasta. Guests say that this pillar of Salt Lake City has the best sandwiches in town, and the delicious Thursday chicken Parm sandwich is no exception.
(801) 266-2011
3942 S. State, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
Vermont: Giancarlo's Panini Press in Waterbury
The chicken parmigiana panini is a breaded natural chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella. You can also try a meatball parmigiana or eggplant parmigiana if you're not a fan of chicken. It's simple, but effective. Reviewers say that it's the best chicken Parmesan panini they've ever had, and is worth more than double the price they charge.
(802) 560-5013
2653 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, VT 05677
Virginia: Capo Deli Tysons in Tysons
Those who prefer to personalize their sandwich will want to visit Capo Deli Tysons. The chicken Parmesan sub features a house-made breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella. You can choose one of five breads: seeded Italian, spinach wrap, Philly roll, wheat roll, or a gluten-free wrap. Next, you can select additional toppings and sauces to make it perfectly your own. Don't forget to grab a cannoli before you leave.
(703) 942-6000
8359-B Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA 22182
Washington: Tat's Deli in Seattle
Tat's take on the chicken Parmesan sandwich includes chicken strips with Tat's own marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and Parmesan on an Italian roll. Vegetarians can enjoy an eggplant Parmesan sandwich with the same toppings. Guests say that this sandwich rivals those found on the East Coast, so it's definitely one to try if you're in Seattle. If you can't make it to the restaurant but you're in Seattle, check out the food truck schedule to see if Tat's is coming near you.
(206) 264-8287
159 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: Figaretti's Restaurant in Wheeling
The fried chicken Parmesan sandwich at Figaretti's is topped with mozzarella and placed on your selection of Italian bread or a hoagie bun. It's served with extra marinara sauce for dipping, and guests agree that it's one of the best chicken Parmesan sandwiches of all time. The chicken is hand-pounded so it's perfectly thin, and the marinara sauce is out of this world.
(304) 243-5625
1035 Mount DeChantal Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Stadium Takeout in Madison
The chicken Parmesan sandwich at Stadium Takeout can either be deep fried or grilled (you'll want to choose deep fried) and is served atop Stella's cheese bread with mozzarella, Parmesan, and marinara. One reviewer went as far as to say that the sandwich was better than their marriage, so this is one you won't want to miss.
(608) 286-1992
1517 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711
Wyoming: Sanford's Grub and Pub in Cheyenne
The Chicken Parm Sand (Willie Wanna Be) starts off with a grilled garlic butter hoagie and your choice of breaded or broiled chicken. It's served open faced, so you'll need some utensils to be able to eat it. The sandwich is topped with pasta, sautéed mushrooms, marinara, Swiss, and Parmesan. It's the perfect blend between a pasta dinner and a chicken Parmesan sandwich. If you want to level it up even more, you can make it a triple bypass bun, which substitutes the grilled garlic butter hoagie for two grilled cheese sandwiches as the bun. It sounds a little crazy, but a reviewer called the chicken Parmesan triple bypass a must-try.
(307) 634-3381
115 E 17th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
It's not possible to visit every restaurant that serves chicken Parmesan sandwiches throughout the country, so this article relied on help from local reviews on Google, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Reddit. Each restaurant on this list has reviews specifically mentioning the delicious chicken Parmesan sandwich offered at the establishment. Price and availability of the chicken Parmesan sandwich (if it's only available on special versus the main menu) were also considered. There was a special emphasis placed on locally-owned or family-run establishments, but some chains did make the list due to their phenomenal and beloved sandwich offerings.