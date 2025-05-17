Don't Throw Out Your Empty Pickle Jars, Do This Instead

Empty pickle jars are the perfect vessel for portioning out single-serve meals. And for breakfast, there's no better option than overnight oats or chia seed pudding. Both of these make-ahead recipes are nutritious and easy to prepare, so you'll have a healthy breakfast stocked in the fridge no matter how busy your morning may get.

You can even prep multiple breakfasts at the beginning of the week so you have them ready to go as soon as you wake up. Both overnight oats and chia seed pudding have basic formulas that you can tweak and customize to your own preferences. Chia seed pudding calls for chia seeds, your milk of choice, and a sweetener like honey or maple syrup. You can also add a splash of vanilla extract or some cinnamon. Overnight oats call for all of those same elements, but with the addition of rolled oats and some Greek yogurt.

Put all the ingredients in the jar, twist on the lid, and shake everything up. Then store it in the fridge overnight. You can add toppings like fresh or dried fruit, chocolate chips, nut butter, or nuts or seeds, too. Come morning, you'll have a customizable, delicious breakfast on the go.