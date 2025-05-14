A Retired Boeing KC-97 Is Now Home To A One-Of-A-Kind Dining Experience In Colorado
There are plenty of themed restaurants worth visiting around the world, like the H.R. Giger Bar that's housed inside a Swiss castle, or even New Zealand's "Lord of the Rings"-themed pub, The Green Dragon Inn. But if you're in the U.S. and want to see a food-based marvel that's a little closer to home, swing by The Airplane Restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Located on Newport Road right next to Colorado Springs Airport, this establishment welcomes guests into an aviation-themed dining experience set inside an actual Boeing KC-97 tanker. Up to 42 people at a time can enjoy their meal inside the renovated aircraft, while the rest of the impressively decorated restaurant can seat a total of 275 patrons.
This unconventional eatery offers plenty of classic American fare, like a range of burgers and sandwiches served with fries, coleslaw, or (for a slight upcharge) either onion rings or sweet potato sticky fries. Try the BBQ Bomber Burger (topped with barbecue sauce, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing) or the Rueben von Crashed, which features either classic corned beef, turkey, or bison as its star protein.
Some other menu highlights include the Buffalo Top Sirloin Steak and, on the seafood side, Salmon Neptune, which is served grilled and comes with lobster-and-shrimp stuffing, plus blue cheese and Hollandaise sauce. Lighter fare includes the Aero Southwest Eggrolls and the Flying Fortress Fajita Salad, served in a tortilla bowl and filled with chicken and (among other inclusions) tomatoes, onions, and green chilies. Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews highlight the attentive staff and well-priced food, not to mention the opportunity for guests and kids to visit the plane's cockpit.
The Airplane Restaurant offers history and novelty
The Airplane Restaurant began (in the most literal sense) as a fully operational Stratofreighter that was built in 1953. This plane served the role of refueling other aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, likely until its model was usurped in 1956 by Boeing's faster KC-135 jet tankers. Decades later, in 2002, this KC-97 freighter "began its second mission to be the preeminent aviation restaurant in the United States," according to the restaurant's website.
The interior of this uniquely themed attraction features leather booths on either side of the plane's center aisle, as well as servers decked out in short-sleeved, Air Force-inspired uniforms. The exterior restaurant also offers plenty of historical memorabilia for guests' perusal, such as model planes suspended from the ceiling and framed pictures of various aircraft. In an immersive touch, one of the Boeing's wings — complete with propellor — even extends into the dining room. For more history, you can also visit the World War II Aviation Museum located just 1 mile north of the restaurant.
While you don't need a reservation to dine at The Airplane Restaurant, Tripadvisor reviews do mention that the wait to sit inside the Boeing can be lengthy. Additionally, those with mobility limitations should know that entering the fuselage requires climbing 15-plus stairs. If you want to continue your quest for airplane-themed dining, check out the McDonald's in Taupō, New Zealand that's built inside a plane, or read all about the Japanese airline that used grounded planes for pricy dining pop-ups.