Hidden Along The Southern Connecticut Shoreline Is A Small Village With One Of The Best Seafood Scenes In The US

Ford's Black & Blue is an excellent eatery for those seeking an upscale experience in Noank. You'll find lots of classic New England dishes on the menu, including clam chowder and lobster rolls, as well as inventive recipes using fresh seafood from the Southern Connecticut coastline. Diners can enjoy a decadent sandwich that integrates lobster and avocado with gooey grilled cheese, or they can indulge in the Bisque Bomb, which features lobster and bisque served in a bread bowl.

Next up we have Abbott's Lobster In The Rough, an iconic seafood shack established in Noank back in 1947. The scenic seaside dining offered by Abbott's is second only to its menu, which features crab cakes, steamed mussels, raw oysters, and lobster feasts accompanied by coleslaw and potato chips. Keep in mind that Abbott's uses a "first come first served" dining model, which means customers should get there early to ensure they don't miss a dish.

As for Haring's Noank, this establishment offers a happy medium between classy dining and a casual seaside vibe. Patrons of this restaurant can enjoy their meal indoors or take advantage of the beautiful view from the patio. As for the menu, Haring's Noank has all the classics accounted for, from the locally sourced oyster bar to selections like lobster rolls and clam chowder. The restaurant also offers some intriguing fusion dishes. The "Bisquets" & Gravy features a base of cheddar biscuits covered in lobster and bisque, while the Cap'N Neil's "Burger Bomb" is a lobster and bisque-topped double smashburger.