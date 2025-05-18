This Family-Owned Lobster Shack On An Island In Maine Is A Gem For Seafood Lovers

McLoons did not begin as a purveyor of Maine seafood staples but as a wholesale lobster-buying station on Spruce Head Island. In 2012 — at the suggestion of former wharf manager Bob Woodbury — Bree Birns, one of the family members behind the wholesale business, transformed the empty shack into a small, centrally located spot for locals, boaters, and travelers to pick up fresh, expertly made lobster rolls. When speaking with Only In Maine in 2024, Birns credited the restaurant's success to "hard work, care, quality, and genuineness." According to Birns, McLoons shares the love by maintaining strong relationships with its customers, vendors, neighbors, and staff.

This love has extended to the online realm through review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp, where customers rave about the shack's delectable food and soothing seaside ambience. One Tripadvisor review describes the location as "exactly where you would expect a Lobster Shack to be. Surrounded by old fishing shacks, lobster boats, and rocky coastline." Another customer writes on Yelp that its clam chowder is "not too thick or too thin" and that its signature lobster roll is "absolute perfection!"

However, like many seafood establishments, this coastal Maine gem isn't open year-round. In 2025, its season starts on May 24, which is fairly typical for restaurants of this ilk. While lobsters can be harvested all year long, they're most abundant from June until December, making May the perfect time for seafood eateries to resume operations. If you're nowhere near Maine, McLoons ships its wares through Goldbelly. Alternatively, you can always try our lobster roll recipe, or you can check out one of the 11 chain restaurants that serve the best lobster, according to customers.