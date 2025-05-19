Hidden Between Michigan's Upper And Lower Peninsulas, This Island Is Famous For Fudge And Fine Dining

Before fudge took off as Mackinac Island's favorite candy over 100 years ago, Native American maple sugar was its residents' sweet of choice. It wasn't until Rome Murdick and his family opened Murdick's, the island's oldest candy shop, in 1887, that fudge became prevalent on the island. Murdick took a theatrical approach to fudge making. Facing the street-side window, he spread his fudge on a marble counter with a metal trowel. This move attracted passersby, developing the island's culture of showcasing fudge making and leading to more visitors, who began to associate Mackinac with sweets.

Fudge lost popularity during the economic downturn and sugar shortages of the Great Depression and World Wars I and II, forcing several shops to shut down for good. Fudge ultimately made a comeback in the mid-20th century as the country's growing economy and expanded infrastructure made it easier to visit the island. The candy has become such a fundamental part of the visitor experience that tourists are nicknamed "fudgies."

Today, you'll find 14 fudge shops in downtown Mackinac, which, during peak tourist season, produce over 10,000 pounds of fudge per day. Though you might think fudge is pretty straightforward (once you've tried one, you've tried them all), Mackinac fudge shops like Joann's prove this is not the case. With up to 30 delicious flavors available daily, it's nearly impossible to try the entirety of the island's varied selection. (And if you're now seriously craving fudge, try our recipe for easy two-ingredient fudge, or better yet, take things up a notch with pumpkin and pecan vanilla fudge.)