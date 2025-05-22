The 12 Worst Chain Restaurant Recalls And Outbreaks In History

News reports of product recalls and food poisoning outbreaks have become so commonplace in the 21st century, it's enough to make anyone a little paranoid. For chain restaurants, troubles surrounding these unsavory topics have been decades in the making. Sometimes, the lack of food safety regulations were the reason why hordes of restaurant goers wound up getting seriously ill after visiting a local chain. In other instances, a shoddily made plastic toy thrown into a fast food kid's meal bag could result in a humongous recall — or even the death of a child.

These scenarios affect fast-casual sit-down chains and fast-food joints alike. What these businesses have in common is that they operate on a very large scale, and that involves trusting a whole lot of food growers, product distributors, and other commercial manufacturers. When the level of demand is that high, the chances of something going wrong increase as well.

In the U.S., federal organizations like the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are tasked with making sure that businesses aren't selling contaminated foods or faulty goods. The recalls and outbreaks we'll look at here demonstrate times when those systems failed, and people's wellbeing hung in the balance.