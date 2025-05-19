What Happened To Y'all Sweet Tea After Shark Tank?

Founded by Alabamian childhood friends Darien Craig and Brandon Echols, Y'all Sweet Tea officially launched in 2021, though the initial spark started years prior. Craig first thought about selling tea in high school but officially gave it a go in 2015 after losing his job. Trusting in his dream, he spent $300 of his final paycheck to purchase tea supplies. After Echols joined the team that same year, they began traveling around to festivals and farmers markets before creating their own blend of black tea in 2020. In 2021, the Y'all Sweet Tea brand was born, combining the "most Southern word" with the "most Southern drink," according to its website.

Not long after, the company began partnering with influencers, particularly a subset that knows quality sweet tea well: Southern grandmas. Y'all Sweet Tea's first big partnership was with Brenda Gantt, an Alabamian woman who gained over 4 million followers on Facebook from her cooking videos and Southern charm. When Craig and Echols appeared on Season 16, Episode 5 of "Shark Tank," they also brought Southern internet personality Mama Sue into the mix, who briefly helped the duo present the teas while teasing longtime Shark Kevin O'Leary. The Sharks had a generally positive reaction to the pitch and seemed both amused and impressed that Y'all Sweet Tea already understood how to leverage social media and obtain success without a funding round or investors.

Several of the Sharks, including Mark Cuban, commented positively on the tea's taste. Drinks on "Shark Tank" have been a surprisingly contentious topic, with investors loving the antioxidant-rich Pricklee Cactus Water but disliking the lactose-free, protein-rich chocolate milk known as Slate.