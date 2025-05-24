America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Every State

While they may not have what it takes to earn a Michelin star, many hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country contain hidden treasures in the form of great food. You might have to look hard to find some of these eateries — they are often small and out of the way, and they usually don't look like much on the outside. Some of these gems are bona-fide dives ... but inside you'll discover amazing meals and a crowd of hungry locals.

We've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants from each state. All of these places are local favorites, based on a variety of positive online reviews posted to reputable platforms. Some of these humble eateries have been around for decades, and many of them are family-owned.

So, keep an eye out for these hole-in-the-wall places, either when traveling or within your own town. They offer everything from Mexican to Afghani cuisine, along with pizza and other classic comfort foods — we know you're going to find new favorites on this list.