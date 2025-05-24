America's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In Every State

While they may not have what it takes to earn a Michelin star, many hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country contain hidden treasures in the form of great food. You might have to look hard to find some of these eateries — they are often small and out of the way, and they usually don't look like much on the outside. Some of these gems are bona-fide dives ... but inside you'll discover amazing meals and a crowd of hungry locals.

We've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants from each state. All of these places are local favorites, based on a variety of positive online reviews posted to reputable platforms. Some of these humble eateries have been around for decades, and many of them are family-owned. 

So, keep an eye out for these hole-in-the-wall places, either when traveling or within your own town. They offer everything from Mexican to Afghani cuisine, along with pizza and other classic comfort foods — we know you're going to find new favorites on this list. 

Alabama: Falafel Cafe - Birmingham

Falafel Cafe is a low-key corner eatery, but in 2020 it was featured on the "America's Top 100 Places to Eat" list on Yelp. Locals call it a Birmingham classic, and note that must-order items include the falafel wrap, the hummus, the fries... actually, based on reviews, there's a not bad thing on the menu!

falafelcafe.com

(205) 868-3999

401 19th Street South, Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35233 

Alaska: Peace on Earth - Unalakleet

This pizzeria in a remote Alaskan village is renowned by locals for its great food. But Peace on Earth is also a favorite of Iditarod sled-dog race competitors — and people call the eatery from around the world to order pizzas for their favorite mushers, provided when they arrive at the Unalakleet checkpoint.

facebook.com/peaceonearthalaska

(907) 624-3373

107 Beach Rd W, Unalakleet, AK 99684 

Arizona: Lucky Boy Burger Shop - Phoenix

Wedged between a gas station and a parking lot, Lucky Boy Burger Shop opened in 1951 and remains a local mainstay with retro charm. Reviewers rave about the shakes, fries, and, of course, the burgers. As one customer put it on Yelp, "this is a burger the way God meant it."

instagram.com/luckyboyburger

(602) 274-6440

3430 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 

Arkansas: Vino's - Little Rock

Soon after Vino's opened for business in 1990, a then-little-known band named Green Day played a gig there, setting the stage for the pizzeria's current status as a Little Rock punk-rock hotspot. Vino's is widely beloved by reviewers for its craft brews, calzones, and pizza sold by the slice. 

vinosbrewpub.com 

(501) 375-8466

923 W 7th St, Little Rock, AR 72201 

California: Shewhat Cafe - Oakland

If you're not looking for Shewhat Cafe, you might drive right past it. This Oakland favorite serves authentic Ethiopian and Eritrean food cooked by chef Abby Dair. The eatery has earned nearly perfect reviews, with plenty of praise for the vegan offers, spiced tea, and cozy covered patio.

shewhatcafe.com

(510) 250-9533

6101 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA 94609 

Colorado: Holy Crêpe!! - Boulder

With double exclamation points in the name, you might dismiss Holy Crêpe!! But then you'd miss out on authentic French crêpes that the owner makes using his grandmother's recipe. Reviewers note that these crêpes are huge, so arrive hungry if you want to try both savory and sweet options.

holycrepeco.com 

(720) 596-4065

1650 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80302 

Connecticut: Jewel of Himalaya - Newtown

A nondescript strip mall in Connecticut is not where you'd expect to find cuisine from the world's highest mountain range. However, customers praise Jewel of Himalaya for its awesome staff and amazing food. One Google reviewer called the food "by far the best Indian cuisine I've had."

jewelofhimalayact.com

(203) 304-9383

266 S Main St, Newtown, CT 06470 

Delaware: India Palace - Wilmington

For over three decades now, the family-operated India Palace provides Mughlai-style specialties to appreciative Wilmington locals. Review after review on Yelp notes that this unpretentious eatery serves amazing garlic naan, samosas, tandoori chicken, saag paneer, and other Indian delights.

indiapalacde.com

(302) 655-8772

123 N Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804 

Florida: Thai Thai III - Cape Canaveral

Thai Thai III is tucked within a low-slung commercial center not far from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Favored by both locals and visitors who spend a lot of time in the area, this eatery offers well-made Thai dishes and an impressive selection of popular sushi rolls, all beloved by reviewers.

thaithaicapecanaveral.com

(321) 784-1561

8660 Astronaut Blvd #108, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Georgia: Sea Wolf Tybee - Tybee Island

Given its location just outside of Savannah in the Atlantic-coast beach town of Tybee Island, you would expect a low-key eatery like Sea Wolf Tybee to have great seafood. But locals also rave about the hot dogs, vegan food, and cocktails — as well as the fun, laid-back vibe here.

seawolftybee.com

106 S Campbell Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328 

Hawaii: Fat Cheeks - Honolulu

Located within a Honolulu shopping mall, Fat Cheeks serves smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fried fish — but this local hotspot also serves some of the best lobster rolls in the U.S., according to Yelp reviewers. Fat Cheeks also offers a lobster cheeseburger for a handheld surf-and-turf feast. 

fatcheekshawaii.com

(808) 773-4129

1200 Ala Moana Blvd, Suite B2115, Honolulu, HI 96814 

Idaho: Egg Mann and Earl - Boise

Don't let the strip-mall exterior fool you — Egg Mann and Earl is cute and charming on the inside. This Boise breakfast favorite serves great food, but Yelp reviewers also compliment the service. The selection of satisfying meals includes eggs Benedict, French toast, omelets, and other breakfasts guaranteed to cure a hangover.

facebook.com/EggMannandEarl

(208) 484-8831

650 E Boise Ave, Boise, ID 83706 

Illinois: Ragadan - Chicago

Ragadan combines Jordanian street food with American comfort food — and the mash-up is delicious, according to Chicagoans. Reviewers can't get enough of the burgers topped with za'atar-infused mayo and cucumber-tomato tahini salad, while other highlights include baklava milkshakes and friendly service.

ragadan.com

(773) 654-1788

4409 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640 

Indiana: Pizzaville - Avon

Pizzaville is found on the outskirts of Avon, but locals happily make the trip here for pies by master pizza maker Jeet Lalli. Reviewers talk about how good the crust and sauce is, along with the great value and friendly service here. Pizzaville offers a weekday lunch buffet, too.

pizzavillein.com

(317) 386-8320

5201 E US Hwy 36, Ste 106, Avon, IN 46123 

Iowa: Canteen Lunch in the Alley - Ottumwa

Serving top-notch loose-meat sandwiches since 1936, Canteen Lunch occupies a humble concrete-block building. This diner is so beloved that when Ottumwa city officials wanted to demolish it and build a parking structure in its place, locals said no — so the city built the garage around the restaurant.

canteenlunchinthealley.shop

(641) 682-5320

112 E 2nd St E, Ottumwa, IA 52501 

Kansas: Jong's Thai Kitchen - Topeka

Many consider this as the best Thai restaurant in Kansas. Despite having just a handful of tables and a carry-out-only policy on Fridays and Saturdays, according to reviews, dining here is well worthwhile. Guests love the service at Jong's Thai Kitchen just as much as the food.

jongsthaikitchen.com

(785) 329-6465

800 SW 12th St, Topeka, KS 66612 

Kentucky: Tortilleria Y Taqueria Ramirez - Lexington

Online reviewers say that Tortilleria Y Taqueria Ramirez serves amazingly authentic Mexican food in Lexington. The decor won't win any awards, but this is still one of Kentucky's top spots for burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and a variety of traditional Mexican dishes not often served in U.S. restaurants.  

tortilleriaytaqueriaramirez.shop

(859) 455-9237

1429 Alexandria Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 

Louisiana: Heard Dat Kitchen - New Orleans

Heard Dat Kitchen earned spots on multiple "best of" lists because of the outstanding soul food by owner and chef Jeff Heard. Reviewers note that this eatery is tiny and most of the seating is outside, but they still call the food incredible, including the fried chicken and the Seafood Extravaganza.

hearddatkitchen.com

(504) 510-4248

2520 Felicity St, New Orleans, LA 70113 

Maine: Eagles Nest Restaurant - Brewer

One Yelp reviewer noted that Eagles Nest Restaurant has "no frills, unless you count the cute lavender curtains." Nonetheless, many patrons extol the overstuffed lobster roll and all-you-can-eat haddock. It might not look like much from the outside, but inside the restaurant has a serene riverfront view.

eaglesnestrestaurant.shop

(207) 989-7635

1016 N Main St, Brewer, ME 04412 

Maryland: Yemen & Gulf Restaurant - Baltimore

"Homey and comforting" is how one fan describes Baltimore's Yemen & Gulf Restaurant on Yelp. Favorite dishes include the lamb haneeth, the chicken curry, and the lentil soup. Reviewers also note that this corner eatery offers generous portions and good prices, while praising the friendliness of its staff.

yemen-gulf-restaurant.res-menu.com

(410) 537-5999

401 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231 

Massachusetts: Taqueria El Amigo - Waltham

Massachusetts is pretty far north of the border, yet the authentic Mexican food at Taqueria El Amigo has plenty of fans. Many customers return repeatedly for the tacos, with the al pastor and carne asada options being particularly popular. Round out your meal with a piece of tres leches cake.

taqueria-el-amigo.com

(781) 642-7410

196 Willow St, Waltham, MA 02453 

Michigan: El Rey de las Arepas - Detroit

Its exterior is unimpressive, but locals don't care. El Rey de las Arepas is welcoming inside, and has the best Venezuelan food around. Reviewers love the traditional arepas, the freshly made passionfruit juice, and the service, noting that the staff accommodates requests by those with dietary restrictions. 

el-rey-de-las-arepas.res-menu.com

(313) 307-2210

7701 McGraw Ave, Detroit, MI 48210 

Minnesota: Duluth Grill - Duluth

Any restaurant that has multiple online reviewers raving about its Brussels sprouts must be worth a visit. Duluth Grill features breakfasts and lunches of classic comfort foods like eggs Benedict and burrito bowls, and many menu items earn high praise ... but seriously, try the Korean Brussels sprouts!

duluthgrill.com

(218) 726-1150

118 S 27th Ave W, Duluth, MN 55806 

Mississippi: Bully's Restaurant - Jackson

It might be easily overlooked, but Bully's Restaurant was actually recognized by the James Beard Foundation as one of America's Classic restaurants in 2016. The fried chicken, sweet potatoes, and banana cream pie get lots of love, while one Yelp reviewer simply states that "my favorite dish is everything on the menu."

instagram.com/bullyssoulfood

(601) 362-0484

3118 Livingston Rd, Jackson, MS 39213 

Missouri: Tay's Burger Shack - North Kansas City

The menu for Tay's Burger Shack is uncomplicated, as is the building that houses it. But inside? One customer on Yelp calls Tay's Burger Shack "small and mighty" and the food "unique, local, made with love." Tay's management uses regionally sourced grass-fed beef to create incredible burgers.

facebook.com/taysburgershack

(816) 541-8282

1019 Armour Rd, North Kansas City, MO 64116 

Montana: El Vaquero Taqueria - Helena

El Vaquero Taqueria is generally only open at lunchtime for three hours daily from Tuesdays through Fridays — but this restaurant still draws long lines, because customers say it has some of the best Mexican food in Montana. Reviewers especially enjoy the street tacos and the low prices.

instagram.com/evt_helena

(406) 495-8226

1338 11th Ave, Helena, MT 59601 

Nebraska: Los Portales - Omaha

One of the reasons locals love Los Portales is that it's open late into the evening. Another reason why they love this gem is the food, particularly the street tacos and burritos. As one Yelp reviewer said after first dining there, "I feel like I should be giving them an award."

order.toasttab.com/online/losportales

(402) 991-1190

2614 S 13th St, Omaha, NE 68108 

Nevada: Carlillos Cocina - Sparks

Friends and family sit side-by-side at the counter of Carlillos Cocina, an unassuming hotspot for Mexican breakfasts and lunches that's beloved by the Sparks community. Try the huevos rancheros, the chorizo with eggs, and the shrimp enchilada — and don't worry if all the stools are full; every menu item is available to-go.  

carlillos-cocina.eggscellent.site

(775) 351-1274

415 S Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431 

New Hampshire: Nikki's Banh Mi - Portsmouth

Nikki's Banh Mi is something of a fusion restaurant, as its menu offers pizzas and Italian cold-cut subs. However, banh mi sandwiches are the star of the show, with fillings like pork liver pâté and Korean bulgogi beef. Online reviewers love the spring rolls and drunken noodles, too.

nikkisbanhmi.com

(603) 431-5445

801 Islington St #14, Portsmouth, NH 03801 

New Jersey: American Melts - Kenilworth

This tiny restaurant (so tiny that there's no indoor seating) packs a super cheesy punch, and reviewers love it. At American Melts, you can build your own grilled cheese with a huge number of options — like roast beef, caramelized onions, and herb aioli — or order one of the chef's combinations. 

americanmelts.com

(908) 591-8885

515 Springfield Rd, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 

New Mexico: El Jacalito - Las Cruces

The desert city of Las Cruces is home to El Jacalito, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Here the green chile cheeseburger gets rave reviews, with one customer writing on Tripadvisor that "the green chile made its presence known." The breakfast burrito is another warm and welcoming reason to visit.

facebook.com/ElJacalitoLC

(575) 522-0211

2215 Missouri Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 

New York: Dan's Place Two - Albany

Tucked a few blocks away from the New York State Capitol, Dan's Place Two serves old-fashioned diner food that gets great reviews. A favorite is the Emmy Bull Burger (topped with bacon, cheese, and a fried egg), and many enjoy the oversized Beat the House Breakfast.

dans-place-two.res-menu.com

(518) 463-9102

494 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12203 

North Carolina: Jones Cafe - Clayton

Family-run Jones Cafe has been around since 1958, and they've been making hot dogs and other classic diner food for all those years. It's a true local institution where regulars have been dining since childhood. One reviewer on Tripadvisor called it "the quintessential small town breakfast joint."

instagram.com/jonescafe1

(919) 553-7528

415 E Main St, Clayton, NC 27520 

North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway - Fargo

The Shack on Broadway lives up to its humble name, but it's frequently packed because of its home-style cooking. Hearty breakfasts like the Meat Lover's Omelet and the country fried steak draw fans on Yelp, where many patrons praise the caramel rolls — "get here early if you want one," advises one comment.

shackonbroadway.com

(701) 356-2211

3215 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102 

Ohio: Eight & Sand - Columbus

Eight & Sand features string lights, a laid-back vibe, and exceptional pub food made from scratch. The owners call it a "tavern and refuge" because they want it to be clear that this is a neighborhood place. Reviewers wax lyrical about the bacon jam burger and the Railyard Chicken Sandwich served with jalapeño-lime slaw.

eightandsandtavern.com

(614) 914-8601

76 E Innis Ave, Columbus, OH 43207 

Oklahoma: Queen of Sheba - Oklahoma City

Hidden behind the plain facade of an Oklahoma City strip mall is some outstanding and authentic Ethiopian food. Reviewers on Yelp recommend the sambusas and the vegetarian combo platter at Queen of Sheba, with one comment commending "the authentic feel of this place and the flavors of the food."

instagram.com/queenofshebaokc

(405) 606-8616

2308 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73127 

Oregon: The House Of Banh Mi - Portland

The House of Banh Mi (or HoB PDX, as it's affectionately known) turns out authentic Vietnamese banh mi at a little neighborhood shop in Portland. Reviewers express admiration for the generously packed sandwiches, with both the vegetarian and meat-based options earning kudos and repeat customers. 

thehobpdx.com

(503) 254-7074

511 NE 76th Ave, Portland, OR 97213 

Pennsylvania: Hardena - Philadelphia

Hardena serves classic Indonesian food cafeteria-style. Starting with a plateful of rice, customers let the servers know which entrees and sides they want before being handed a plate full of deliciousness. Reviewers report that you may have to wait on line to be served, but it's time well spent.

hardenapa.com

(215) 271-9442

1754 S Hicks St #2217, Philadelphia, PA 19145 

Rhode Island: There, There. - Providence

If you stick with burgers at this Providence hotspot, you will eat well. But reviewers suggest some of the menu's more unusual items (like the kale roll) as winners at There, There. And being in Rhode Island, this place serves coffee milk — one of the foods you need to try in each state.

theretherepvd.com

(315) 406-3605

471 W Fountain St, Providence, RI 02903 

South Carolina: Workmen's Cafe - Charleston

Workmen's Cafe is a plain-looking roadside lunch restaurant found well outside of downtown Charleston, but a blue-collar crowd flocks here for Southern specialties like lima beans with pig tails and smoked neck bones. One Yelp reviewer called it "food just like my mom's Southern cooking."

facebook.com/WorkmensCafe

(843) 406-0120

1837 N Grimball Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 

South Dakota: Tortilleria Hernandez - Sioux Falls

This tiny place in Sioux Falls is worth going out of your way to find, because it serves authentic Mexican food made with tortillas prepared on-site. These are used for tacos, burritos, and quesadillas stuffed with steak, chicken, or pork — a simple selection that garners outstanding reviews. 

tortilleria-hernandez.res-menu.com

(605) 251-0775

101 N Fairfax Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 

Tennessee: Mas Tacos Por Favor - Nashville

Mas Tacos Por Favor is a lively dining destination of trendy East Nashville , offering renowned chilaquiles every Saturday morning along with what a Yelp reviewer calls the "best street tacos in Nashville." When Guy Fieri visited, he particularly loved the pozole verde soup. 

instagram.com/mastacos

(615) 543-6271

732 McFerrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 

Texas: Street Food Thai Market - Houston

As a fan of this Houston eatery said in a Tripadvisor review, Thai Market Street Food serves the "best Thai food I have had outside Thailand." In addition to Thai classics like massaman curry and tom yum noodle soup, this place offers authentic Laotian specialties.

street-food-thai-market.res-menu.com

(346) 406-3177

1010 W Cavalcade St, Suite D, Houston, TX 77009 

Utah: Afghan Kitchen - Salt Lake City

Reviews for Afghan Kitchen are primarily a list of love. The colorfully decorated interior is cozy and welcoming, while the kitchen serves up outstanding dishes of Afghanistan. Menu items like the chicken qabili palau and kaddo boranie earned honors from Salt Lake Magazine.

afghankitchenrestauant.com

(801) 953-1398

1465 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Vermont: The Café Hot - Burlington

Delectable breakfast sandwiches, vegan delights, and house-made buttermilk biscuits continually draw regulars to The Café Hot. Reviewers rave about the food — one patron notes on Google that the restaurant can be crowded, but "don't worry if there is a line and it's packed because it moves fast."

thecafehot.com

(802) 881-9899

198 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401 

Virginia: HawaU - Manassas

HawaU looks like an office in a suburban strip mall — but this Hawaiian restaurant has a reputation that far exceeds its exterior appearance. Favorite dishes of Hawaii like loco moco and Spam musubi earn high marks from reviewers, with one Yelp user saying that the food "takes me back to Hawaii."

hawau.menu11.com

(703) 369-7192

9089 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110 

Washington: Tá Jóia - Bothell

Tucked away in the corner of a shopping center located a few miles north of Seattle, Tá Jóia is a family-run Korean/Brazilian eatery that specializes in unique offers of teriyaki-fusion food. Reviewers particularly praise the spicy chicken, grilled shrimp, and fried rice.

tajoiabothell.com

(425) 892-9523

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Suite 151, Bothell, WA 98021 

West Virginia: Yama Japanese Restaurant - Morgantown

This side-street restaurant is almost literally a hole in the wall, but WVPB called it "a place of comfort and connection for the larger community." As a cherished hangout for Japanese students at nearby West Virginia University, Yama gets great reviews for the food, the cozy atmosphere, and the service.

instagram.com/yama_morgantown

(304) 291-2456

387 1/2 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505 

Wisconsin: The Globe - Madison

The Globe features dishes from a variety of Asian cuisines — including Korean, Thai, Tibetan, and Indian — and the kitchen utilizes some of these specialties to fill Mexican-fusion tacos. These worldly offers earn high praise on Tripadvisor, where one commenter says that "I doubt there's anything bad on the menu." 

theglobemadison.com

(608) 640-4435

309 N. Henry St, Madison WI, 53703

Wyoming: J's Prairie Rose Cafe - Laramie

When Guy Fieri visited J's Prairie Rose Cafe, the Laramie Boomerang reported that he called the popular green-chili burrito "comfort food 101." Reviewers also appreciate the homemade cinnamon rolls and the chicken fried steak, along with the friendly staff and diner-style atmosphere.

jsprairierose.com

(307) 745-8140

410 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070 

Methodology

Best is always a subjective term for restaurants; good food is in the mouth of the eater, after all. When compiling this roundup, the quality of each eatery's cuisine was of paramount importance, while other considerations included the atmosphere and service. These hole-in-the-wall restaurants were all thoroughly researched and chosen based on recommendations and ratings posted on reputable online platforms like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google, as well as coverage from local media outlets.

