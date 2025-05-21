The Honey Smacks Recall That Shook Cereal Fans Across The US

Included in our list of the biggest food recalls of 2018, Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal was once the subject of a massive recall that affected approximately 135 consumers spread out over 36 states. The recalled cereal also made its way outside the contiguous U.S. and was circulated in limited amounts to Guatemala, the Caribbean, Guam, Mexico, Tahiti, Costa Rica, and the Northern Mariana Islands. According to the FDA, reports of consumer illness linked to the cereal spurred on an investigation, which turned up Salmonella bacteria at the third-party manufacturing plant where Honey Smacks were made.

Salmonellosis frequently results from the consumption of contaminated raw food (like cookie dough, for example), but the bacterial infection can also be caused by surface contamination and improper food handling. In healthy people, symptoms of salmonellosis are often similar to the common stomach flu.

However, older adults, young children, pregnant people, and anyone with a compromised immune system face a chance of more serious, potentially life-threatening complications. Of those affected by the Honey Smacks Salmonella outbreak, 34 required hospitalization, but fortunately, no loss of life was reported.