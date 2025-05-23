Is There A Difference Between Ham And Pork?

Many people's experience with meat is limited to picking up a shrink-wrapped, pre-trimmed package at the supermarket or their local butcher. While this process is undoubtedly convenient, it can also result in even experienced home chefs feeling less than confident about the origin and differences between the cuts and products they're enjoying. One of the most common of these is the distinction between ham and pork. The two terms refer to distinct things, though they are closely related.

To start, it's worth acknowledging the most significant similarity between the two, one that may be the root of much of the confusion: Both types refer to meat that comes from pigs. However, while all ham is pork, not all pork is considered ham.

Where the differences emerge are two key factors: the location on the animal and, often, the preparation and treatment of the meat before it reaches your grocery store or butcher. Of course, there's a lot more to these classifications than some may expect.