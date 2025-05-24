The 2-Second Test For Buying The Best Cantaloupe

Buying fresh produce is always a bit of a gamble. If done right, you'll enjoy the most flavorful, healthy fruits and veggies available, but if done wrong, it's easy to end up with unpleasant tastes or textures, short shelf lives, and wasted food. This can be especially difficult with items like cantaloupe, where it's impossible to see the edible interior flesh without slicing through the thick rind. Fortunately, there's a nearly instant, relatively foolproof test to help find the best cantaloupes, and all you need is your hand and nose.

Simply lift the cantaloupe to your face and inhale. In this one gesture, you'll evaluate two key factors. First, you'll check for the proper smell. Various observers have described it as sweet, musky (though different from a muskmelon), or floral. A fermented or otherwise foul smell is indicative of an overripe melon or a cantaloupe that has gone bad. However, a lack of odor means it needs more time to ripen. Make sure you're sniffing at the blossom end where smells will be more noticeable rather than the stem side.

The second analysis you can perform within two seconds of lifting a whole cantaloupe involves its weight. Ripe melons typically feel heavy for their size, so leave lighter ones behind.