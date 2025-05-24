This Classic Soda Brand Has Been A New York Staple Since 1869

Walk into pretty much any Jewish deli in New York and you'll find a few constants: towering pastrami sandwiches (an NYC classic), half-sour pickles, and cans or bottles of Dr. Brown's in the fridge. Since its 1869 introduction, Dr. Brown's soda has been woven into the fabric of New York life, standing as a nostalgic, refreshing symbol of neighborhood tradition.

The brand made its debut on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, in an era when soda was often sold as a tonic rather than a common drink. Early advertising for Dr. Brown's touted its alleged health benefits — a common strategy in the 19th century when carbonated beverages were promoted as cure-alls. (Dr. John S. Pemberton, for instance, invented Coca-Cola in 1886 and marketed it as a patent medicine — though the company denies these claims.)

According to legend, a physician developed the Dr. Brown's formula. Whether an actual Dr. Brown ever existed remains a mystery, but what's certain is that the kosher soda quickly found a loyal following, particularly among Jewish immigrant communities seeking kosher, caffeine-free alternatives to mainstream sodas.