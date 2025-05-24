The Flavorful Condiment Anthony Bourdain Used To Upgrade Mac And Cheese
Anthony Bourdain may be linked forever with the globe-trotting foodie persona that defined the latter part of his career. However, he was also an appreciator of American classics, though amped up in an appropriately chef-inspired way. When Bourdain revealed his mac and cheese recipe in "Appetites: A Cookbook" in 2016, one ingredient stood out to many pros and amateurs alike: Worcestershire sauce. Though not a common addition to mac and cheese, it's easy to see why a cook with a sophisticated but down-to-earth palate like Bourdain would use the distinctive condiment.
Many are familiar with Worcestershire Sauce, often found in the easily recognizable, unusually packed paper-covered bottles of sauce inventor Lea and Perrin's. Made since 1837, it offers a savory, funky, salty boost to anything it's used in. The distinctive flavor, which has been produced by a number of other brands in the years since, is the result of a closely-guarded recipe that reportedly includes ingredients like tamarind, fish sauce, soy sauce, pickles, vinegar, cloves, and more.
Because of the potency of Worcestershire, Bourdain's recipe includes just a teaspoon for a batch designed to serve eight. It's added to the roux base of the mac and cheese to flavor it, along with other vibrant choices like cayenne pepper and mustard powder. As the cheese sauce is built on top of this base, the Worcestershire sauce imbues the entire mixture with subtle flavor.
One piece of a high-end take on a classic
It's worth noting that Worcestershire isn't the only way Bourdain's recipe elevates mac and cheese beyond what you'd usually find at a potluck or from a box. Four different cheeses are used, from salty grated Parmigiano-Reggiano to creamy Gruyère, robust sharp cheddar, and flavorful fresh mozzarella. If desired, Bourdain also shows how home cooks can add some filling protein to the mix with some julienned ham.
With a typical Bourdain attitude, the legendary chef also noted what he doesn't include in his mac and cheese, namely lobster and truffle oil. He directs some particular venom toward the latter, writing, "If you add truffle oil, which is made from a petroleum-based chemical additive and the crushed dreams of nineties culinary mediocrity, you should be punched in the kidneys."
As a chef and a travel guide, it's hard to go wrong trusting Bourdain. Despite that, mac and cheese lovers should ensure they've sampled all the best mac and cheese recipes. No matter which becomes your favorite, keeping this convenient but impactful addition in mind is a great way to amp up any version of this cheesy comfort food.