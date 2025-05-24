The Flavorful Condiment Anthony Bourdain Used To Upgrade Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain may be linked forever with the globe-trotting foodie persona that defined the latter part of his career. However, he was also an appreciator of American classics, though amped up in an appropriately chef-inspired way. When Bourdain revealed his mac and cheese recipe in "Appetites: A Cookbook" in 2016, one ingredient stood out to many pros and amateurs alike: Worcestershire sauce. Though not a common addition to mac and cheese, it's easy to see why a cook with a sophisticated but down-to-earth palate like Bourdain would use the distinctive condiment.

Many are familiar with Worcestershire Sauce, often found in the easily recognizable, unusually packed paper-covered bottles of sauce inventor Lea and Perrin's. Made since 1837, it offers a savory, funky, salty boost to anything it's used in. The distinctive flavor, which has been produced by a number of other brands in the years since, is the result of a closely-guarded recipe that reportedly includes ingredients like tamarind, fish sauce, soy sauce, pickles, vinegar, cloves, and more.

Because of the potency of Worcestershire, Bourdain's recipe includes just a teaspoon for a batch designed to serve eight. It's added to the roux base of the mac and cheese to flavor it, along with other vibrant choices like cayenne pepper and mustard powder. As the cheese sauce is built on top of this base, the Worcestershire sauce imbues the entire mixture with subtle flavor.