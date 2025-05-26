When You Add Jell-O To Cake Mix, This Happens
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jello-O can be used to whip up a no-bake Jell-O cheesecake with a berry swirl or an old-fashioned Jell-O poke cake. It is even included in the recipe for Jamie Lee Curtis' go-to lemon cake. When it comes to other cakes, mixes can benefit from the addition of Jell-O as well — not only in taste and texture, but in their appearance.
Because Jell-O contains sugar, it imparts added sweetness to cake mixes without requiring any alterations to their bake time. Due to the addition of gelatin, which soaks up the liquids of the other ingredients, including eggs and oils, it locks in moisture and creates a denser baked good.
To make a Jell-O cake, simply follow the instructions on your chosen cake mix and, once combined, add a 3-ounce box of your preferred Jell-O flavor. From there, continue to follow the given instructions for pan size and bake time.
Adding Jell-O to cake mix opens up a world of flavor possibilities
A neutral-tasting cake mix is the ideal base for a Jell-O cake, such as something like Betty Crocker's Super Moist White Cake Mix or Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix. From there, if you are a lover of strawberries, add a box of Strawberry Jell-O. Then, once your cake is cooked and cooled, top your creation with Cool Whip and fresh strawberries for a strawberry shortcake-inspired dish.
For something that leans more citrusy, pick up a box of Lemon Jell-O and use cream cheese and dehydrated lemons for toppings. You could also use Orange Jell-O and garnish it with orange zest.
If you want to take a different approach, add Jell-O to a chocolate or strawberry cake mix for either a chocolate-covered strawberry taste or an extra fruity outcome. Meanwhile, if you want all the benefits of the gelatin and none of the flavor of Jell-O, pick up a bag of plain gelatin and add it to your cake mix for the moistest, densest cake you'll ever have.