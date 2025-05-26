When You Add Jell-O To Cake Mix, This Happens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jello-O can be used to whip up a no-bake Jell-O cheesecake with a berry swirl or an old-fashioned Jell-O poke cake. It is even included in the recipe for Jamie Lee Curtis' go-to lemon cake. When it comes to other cakes, mixes can benefit from the addition of Jell-O as well — not only in taste and texture, but in their appearance.

Because Jell-O contains sugar, it imparts added sweetness to cake mixes without requiring any alterations to their bake time. Due to the addition of gelatin, which soaks up the liquids of the other ingredients, including eggs and oils, it locks in moisture and creates a denser baked good.

To make a Jell-O cake, simply follow the instructions on your chosen cake mix and, once combined, add a 3-ounce box of your preferred Jell-O flavor. From there, continue to follow the given instructions for pan size and bake time.