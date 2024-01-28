Jamie Lee Curtis' Go-To Lemon Cake Features Jell-O
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Although Jamie Lee Curtis has been in show biz for decades, she hasn't let the limelight outshine her humility, let alone her hospitality skills. The decorated actress has a soft spot for baking, and her specialty is a lemon cake that has become a go-to dessert. She discovered the recipe for the citrusy delight in "The Cake Mix Doctor" by Anne Byrn, a 1999 cookbook that demonstrates how to transform ordinary box mix cakes into party-worthy centerpieces.
Curtis's lemon cake calls for only a handful of staple ingredients: classic yellow cake mix, oil (or melted butter as a trusty substitute), warm water, whole eggs, lemon zest, and of course, the VIP: an entire packet of lemon Jell-O. "The Jell-O is the secret because it makes it rich and moist and yummy," she shared on "Today." The iconic gelatin powder is all it takes to elevate a standard yellow cake from a modest treat to a fruit-essenced indulgence — just one of the many Jell-O hacks you'll want to try. For an elegant, nostalgia-inducing presentation, Curtis strongly recommends busting out your ol' Bundt pan.
Lemon Jell-O takes Jamie Lee's yellow cake up a notch
Jamie Lee Curtis admits to intentionally underbaking the cake, a technique she wholeheartedly believes "makes it a little yummier." This deliberate deviation from conventional wisdom results in a texture that possesses a delectable softness and sponginess. But the journey of flavors doesn't end at the oven; the dessert is adorned with a simple glaze made by whisking together confectioners' sugar and lemon juice. The opaque icing imparts a delicate sweetness that perfectly complements the citrusy cake.
One of Curtis's most recent, notable roles is Donna Berzatto, the protagonist's temperamental mother in "The Bear." In Season 2, episode 6 of the award-winning TV series, the Berzatto Christmas dinner menu includes yet another esteemed dessert, cannolis, that ends up becoming a symbol of healing. "Being in that kitchen — that's how I cook," Curtis explained to "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, referring to the hectic atmosphere preceding the feast. But in real life, the beloved star's passion for cooking and baking is a reflection of her genuine appreciation for good food and the joy it brings.
As she assured the news program's hosts and audience, "I kill it in the kitchen!" Her go-to lemon cake, nonetheless, can be whipped up by just about anyone who's craving something sweet, bright, and easy. Just be sure to add the jiggly stuff! And if you don't have Jell-O, instant pudding does the trick, too.