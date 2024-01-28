Jamie Lee Curtis' Go-To Lemon Cake Features Jell-O

Jamie Lee Curtis admits to intentionally underbaking the cake, a technique she wholeheartedly believes "makes it a little yummier." This deliberate deviation from conventional wisdom results in a texture that possesses a delectable softness and sponginess. But the journey of flavors doesn't end at the oven; the dessert is adorned with a simple glaze made by whisking together confectioners' sugar and lemon juice. The opaque icing imparts a delicate sweetness that perfectly complements the citrusy cake.

One of Curtis's most recent, notable roles is Donna Berzatto, the protagonist's temperamental mother in "The Bear." In Season 2, episode 6 of the award-winning TV series, the Berzatto Christmas dinner menu includes yet another esteemed dessert, cannolis, that ends up becoming a symbol of healing. "Being in that kitchen — that's how I cook," Curtis explained to "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, referring to the hectic atmosphere preceding the feast. But in real life, the beloved star's passion for cooking and baking is a reflection of her genuine appreciation for good food and the joy it brings.

As she assured the news program's hosts and audience, "I kill it in the kitchen!" Her go-to lemon cake, nonetheless, can be whipped up by just about anyone who's craving something sweet, bright, and easy. Just be sure to add the jiggly stuff! And if you don't have Jell-O, instant pudding does the trick, too.