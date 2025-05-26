The Old-School, Depression-Era Hot Dog Dish We Still Eat Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Depression-era foods are making a comeback, and one of the most popular dishes that's seen a resurgence in recent years is weiners and beans, also known as franks and beans or hot dogs and beans. While hot dogs have certainly not gone out of style since they arrived in the United States by way of German immigrants in the 19th century, their addition to stovetop beans became a staple in the 1930s amid the Great Depression in the United States and lives on today as a camping favorite and easy weeknight option.

Because times were tough during the Great Depression, home cooks sought out cheap meats and protein sources to feed their families. Therefore, when it came to inexpensive hot dog meat and protein-rich beans, this combo provided many with the sustenance they needed to remain healthy and stay full for longer. Some cooks also added vegetables and rice to the dish for an even more well-rounded, nutritious meal.