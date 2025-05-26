The Old-School, Depression-Era Hot Dog Dish We Still Eat Today
Depression-era foods are making a comeback, and one of the most popular dishes that's seen a resurgence in recent years is weiners and beans, also known as franks and beans or hot dogs and beans. While hot dogs have certainly not gone out of style since they arrived in the United States by way of German immigrants in the 19th century, their addition to stovetop beans became a staple in the 1930s amid the Great Depression in the United States and lives on today as a camping favorite and easy weeknight option.
Because times were tough during the Great Depression, home cooks sought out cheap meats and protein sources to feed their families. Therefore, when it came to inexpensive hot dog meat and protein-rich beans, this combo provided many with the sustenance they needed to remain healthy and stay full for longer. Some cooks also added vegetables and rice to the dish for an even more well-rounded, nutritious meal.
How to make the classic hot dogs and beans recipe your own
In the decades since Americans ate hot dogs and beans out of necessity, the recipe has evolved to include more ingredients and pairings. While some recipes include different vegetables — including peas, lima beans, onions, corn, peppers, and celery — and carbs like rice and potatoes, others add brown sugar for sweetness or toss in bacon for a savory boost. Additionally, seasonings and sauces like ketchup or barbecue sauce, or toppings like shredded cheese and sour cream, can impart even more flavor to the dish.
If you're looking to get a bit fancier with your hot dogs and beans, swap out the hot dogs for higher quality sausages and, rather than using plain beans, you add some variety with 365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Bean Trio or elevate the dish with the vanilla, caramel, and oak notes found in Bush's Bourbon and Brown Sugar Grillin' Beans. From there, pair your upgraded Depression-era dish with our Bakery-Style Buttermilk Biscuits or our easy cornbread recipe.