South Dakota Is, Unexpectedly, Home To One Of The Best BBQ Restaurants In America

When you think of barbecue, you likely envision the hot spots scattered across the Barbecue Belt — Texas, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, but if you venture a bit farther north, you might be surprised by the quality of traditional low-and-slow fare. It turns out that Summerset, South Dakota, located just over 30 miles northeast of Mount Rushmore in Keystone, is home to one of the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S. At J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit, patience, passion, and authenticity converge to deliver an experience that rivals the country's most legendary smokehouses.

Owner and pitmaster Justin "J.R." Rhodes has made it his mission to honor classic barbecue conventions. The menu is a no-frills tribute to the iconic cuisine, featuring sandwiches, platters, and nachos and mac and cheese topped with the succulent meats of your choice. The brisket is fork-tender, and the pulled pork and chicken spend long hours in the pit for a moist, savory result worthy of their Southern heritage. The pork ribs are another highlight, slow-smoked to achieve a delicate crust while remaining fall-off-the-bone tender. Then, there's the Josey Wales, a protein-packed sandwich (named after the notorious outlaw), stacked high with a pound of brisket, turkey, pulled pork, and a hot link nestled in a pillowy bun. Side dishes include slaw, smokehouse beans, cornbread, potato salad, chips, and green chili jack mac.