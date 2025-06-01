Think Twice Before Ordering These Overpriced Menu Items At A Restaurant

Going out to eat at a restaurant is a luxury and an indulgence. Instead of working away in the kitchen to prepare a home-cooked meal, you can sit back and enjoy a delicious dish — no cooking, cleanup, or planning required. And while the convenience and enjoyment of eating out is usually worth the money to many, most people also don't want to be throwing away their hard-earned cash unnecessarily. So next time you snag a reservation at your favorite restaurant or head to the nearest neighborhood spot for a meal, it might be wise to assess the menu a little more critically before ordering.

It's no secret that restaurants mark up their menu items; like any business, creating a profit margin on their goods is how they stay in business. But when it comes to pricing, not all dishes are created equal. Certain items on a restaurant menu are notoriously overpriced — and it might not be the things you expect. Learn more about which items on a restaurant menu are usually overpriced, and you may think twice before ordering them the next time you're out at your favorite dining establishment.