The best way to cook eggs is an eternal topic of debate. However, no matter what (sunny) side of the aisle you fall on, we can all agree that fat is a necessary part of the equation. While some swear by oil, others insist it's butter or bust. Chef William DeMarco, culinary director of La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway in the Wynn Las Vegas, has stepped in to settle the question of oil or butter once and for all.

"Butter is often the go-to for scrambled or soft-cooked eggs because it adds a rich flavor and silky texture," he exclusively tells Mashed. Without a doubt, blending a few cubes of butter into the egg as it cooks is one of those egg hacks we wish we knew sooner. It produces the fluffiest final product. As for the enhanced flavor, butter's high milkfat content adds a luxurious depth that isn't easily replicated.

If you're really looking to take things up a notch in terms of taste, Kerrygold is the fancy butter chefs often use to elevate scrambled eggs. Not only is it made from the milk of grass-fed cows (which contributes to the flavor), it also has a fat content of 82%, which is fattier (and tastier) than the American standard of 80%. That being said, DeMarco points out that there are instances where oil might be the better choice.