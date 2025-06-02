The Oldest Ice Cream Parlor In NYC Still Draws Crowds Decades After It Opened

Cheesecake may be New York's contribution to the absolute best desserts in every state, but the Big Apple, in particular, also has a thriving ice cream scene thanks to classic establishments like Eddie's Sweet Shop. Since it opened in 1925, this New York staple — located on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, Queens — has been serving up tasty treats like sundaes and shakes to countless happy customers, and it's not stopping anytime soon.

These days, Eddie's is considered the oldest ice cream shop in New York City. (The former holder of the title, Jahn's Ice Cream Parlor, closed its original location back in 2007, over 100 years after its 1897 debut.) However, according to Vito Citrano, the current owner of Eddie's Sweet Shop, the establishment doesn't let this historical distinction influence the way it conducts business. "We just keep doing what we're doing day by day and don't think about it," he told Time Out in 2018. "We don't change much, so you always know what you're gonna get here."

It's true that change is uncommon within the walls of Eddie's Sweet Shop. Vintage marble countertops, wood accents, and an over 80-year-old refrigerator fill out the original interior, and all of its confections are made in-house, from the ice cream to the signature sauces.