The Oldest Ice Cream Parlor In NYC Still Draws Crowds Decades After It Opened
Cheesecake may be New York's contribution to the absolute best desserts in every state, but the Big Apple, in particular, also has a thriving ice cream scene thanks to classic establishments like Eddie's Sweet Shop. Since it opened in 1925, this New York staple — located on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, Queens — has been serving up tasty treats like sundaes and shakes to countless happy customers, and it's not stopping anytime soon.
These days, Eddie's is considered the oldest ice cream shop in New York City. (The former holder of the title, Jahn's Ice Cream Parlor, closed its original location back in 2007, over 100 years after its 1897 debut.) However, according to Vito Citrano, the current owner of Eddie's Sweet Shop, the establishment doesn't let this historical distinction influence the way it conducts business. "We just keep doing what we're doing day by day and don't think about it," he told Time Out in 2018. "We don't change much, so you always know what you're gonna get here."
It's true that change is uncommon within the walls of Eddie's Sweet Shop. Vintage marble countertops, wood accents, and an over 80-year-old refrigerator fill out the original interior, and all of its confections are made in-house, from the ice cream to the signature sauces.
The options are endless at Eddie's Sweet Shop
As for what you can get at Eddie's Sweet Shop, your first guess is probably also the most popular: ice cream. The establishment does, of course, offer some of the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S., like vanilla and chocolate. However, its menu also features some less-common varieties like banana, coconut, rum raisin, and pistachio pineapple. The dessert can come topped with butterscotch, hot fudge, candy, marshmallows, and a host of flavored syrups, among other additions. Banana splits, milkshakes, and even egg creams (a Jewish New York staple made from chocolate syrup, seltzer water, and milk) are also available.
Customers in online reviews praise this shop for its vintage trappings and friendly service, with one Tripadvisor reviewer writing, "Not only is the decor fantastic, but the warmth, coziness and cuteness of the place and its sweet staff is irreplaceable!" A review on the ice cream shop's website also highlighted the quality of the confections. "I had rum raisin and coconut with marshmallow caramel whip cream sprinkles and a cherry on top. It was so yummy," they wrote. "Authentic ice cream in a vintage ice cream shop." Worth keeping in mind, however, is that Eddie's is cash-only and may have a long wait, two factors that its website claims "add to the traditional feel of this beloved establishment."