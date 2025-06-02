Think Twice Before You Buy Pre-Cut Watermelon From The Store Again
Convenience in the kitchen is a marvelous thing, but not when it comes at the expense of food safety. Take watermelon, for instance, a tasty but unwieldy fruit that many people opt to purchase pre-sliced due to the challenges of transporting and cutting it. While convenient, there are risks associated with pre-cut fruits that won't be an issue if you buy an intact melon that still has its peel.
Sliced fruit tends to spoil quicker than whole fruit since it lacks its defensive outer layer, leading to the growth of harmful bacteria and other germs. Then, there are concerns about cross-contamination, which can occur if melons are cut and packaged using unsanitary utensils.
Consider that pre-cut melons were once responsible for a major Salmonella outbreak that ranked among the biggest food recalls in 2018. Along with foodborne illness, there are lots of great reasons to avoid pre-cut fruits and veggies, including their higher cost and decreased nutrition from factors like air exposure and moisture loss that may leach away the nutrients in produce. These factors can also mean that your pre-sliced watermelon won't be as fresh and tasty.
How to reduce the risks associated with pre-cut melons
Despite the benefits of purchasing whole watermelons, it doesn't seem that sliced fruit is going anywhere any time soon. And there may come a time when you only need a specific amount of melon (such as for a creamy fruit salad recipe), in which case, you should know how to choose the best sliced watermelon available.
There are characteristics that indicate sliced watermelon is high quality, such as having vibrant and consistent red coloring on the flesh of the fruit. Additionally, melon slices should have sharp, clearly defined edges and be free of cracks. These characteristics signal that the fruit is fresh and juicy.
Once you've selected the best sliced watermelon, proper storage is key for helping it retain freshness in the fridge and prevent early spoilage. Sealable containers with airtight lids are ideal for diced or cubed melon, while bigger slices should be tightly wrapped in plastic film to prevent air exposure. Sliced watermelon usually lasts about five days in the refrigerator, although a decline in quality can happen sooner if the fruit isn't stored correctly. Overall, your best bet is to purchase whole fruit whenever possible and do the slicing yourself, so be sure to consult our guide on how to cut a watermelon.