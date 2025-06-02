Think Twice Before You Buy Pre-Cut Watermelon From The Store Again

Convenience in the kitchen is a marvelous thing, but not when it comes at the expense of food safety. Take watermelon, for instance, a tasty but unwieldy fruit that many people opt to purchase pre-sliced due to the challenges of transporting and cutting it. While convenient, there are risks associated with pre-cut fruits that won't be an issue if you buy an intact melon that still has its peel.

Sliced fruit tends to spoil quicker than whole fruit since it lacks its defensive outer layer, leading to the growth of harmful bacteria and other germs. Then, there are concerns about cross-contamination, which can occur if melons are cut and packaged using unsanitary utensils.

Consider that pre-cut melons were once responsible for a major Salmonella outbreak that ranked among the biggest food recalls in 2018. Along with foodborne illness, there are lots of great reasons to avoid pre-cut fruits and veggies, including their higher cost and decreased nutrition from factors like air exposure and moisture loss that may leach away the nutrients in produce. These factors can also mean that your pre-sliced watermelon won't be as fresh and tasty.