You'll Find One Of Guy Fieri's Favorite Sandwiches At This California Pub

Located in Sonoma County, California — home of celebrity chef Guy Fieri – Forestville's Russian River Pub is a haunt for the Mayor of Flavortown. Although locals call this spot a dive bar, it has a stellar food menu that includes one of Fieri's favorites that's arguably one of the best sandwiches seen on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Because Fieri is longtime friends with Wendy Gause, owner of the 53-year-old eatery, Russian River was featured on the pilot episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Also featured on the show was one of the pub's culinary claims to fame: the beef tri-tip sandwich.

Tri-tip is a lean and flavorful bit of meat located at the bottom of the sirloin. To make Fieri's favorite sandwich, the tri-tip is brined overnight. Different from a marinade, which enhances flavor, brining is all about adding more moisture to the meat, making for a juicer final product. The extra-moist meat is then popped in the oven to roast with parsley, onion, and Worcestershire sauce before it's sliced, grilled, and loaded onto French bread with a mountain of caramelized onions, melted bleu cheese, and a smear of horseradish sauce.