OddFellows Ice Cream Co. was born from a craving — literally. In 2011, Sam Mason whipped up a batch of pretzel ice cream for his friend Mohan Kumar's then-pregnant wife Holiday Wise, who had a salty-sweet appetite. The flavor was a hit, but more importantly, it unlocked a bigger idea. The trio opened a shop where pushing boundaries became the main objective.

From its beginnings in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, OddFellows has grown to become one of the best ice cream shops in the state of New York. It has expanded to locations across New York City, Tampa, Pittsburgh, the Woodlands in Texas, and Seoul. Mason, a James Beard Award-nominated pastry chef known for his avant-garde approach to flavor, is on an ongoing quest for innovation. Every batch begins with milk and cream pasteurized in-house, which grants full control over texture and taste.

Since its founding, OddFellows has released more than 500 flavors — each a product of exploration, whether it's reimagining a familiar recipe or coming up with unexpected pairings. Classic flavors include chocolate chunk, elevated by shards of dark chocolate; sprinkles, a rainbow-colored treat enjoyed by kids and adults; and peanut butter s'mores, starring peanut butter ice cream with the campfire staple's key elements strewn throughout. The shop's limited-time and seasonal releases draw inspiration from ingredients rarely seen in parlors and freezers. For instance, miso peanut butter brownie delivers a fermented umami note. Pink marshmallow dream features a medley of mini marshmallows, strawberry jam, dark chocolate chunks, and pink sprinkles. Black sesame cookies and cream brings visual drama and nutty character.