The Signature Beer Of Every State

It's now possible to enjoy locally brewed beer in practically any U.S. city of at least moderate size. That wasn't true as recently as 2010. Simply put, the ability to find good beer made wherever you are in the U.S. is a pretty modern phenomenon. Singling out one beer for every state, then, is a more fruitful exercise now than it was even just a decade ago.

Basically all commercial beer can be considered either a craft beer or a macrobrew. The meaning of the former term has, notably, become convoluted since a significant number of foundational craft breweries have been purchased by large beverage companies. Nevertheless, determining the signature beer of every U.S. state effectively requires leaving out macrobreweries entirely. The Miller brewery may be located in Milwaukee, for example, but Miller is the most popular beer in more than half the country and a pillar of a company based in Chicago. Its identity, therefore, is more national than specific to Wisconsin.

So, the following list doesn't include names like Budweiser or Busch because it's hard to make a case that they represent just one state. Rather, each of the following beers is associated with a single state far more than any other. Locals know it and possibly love it — or, if they don't love it anymore, its influence on that state's beer scene is undeniable. With these criteria in mind, these are the signature beers of each U.S. state, in alphabetical order.