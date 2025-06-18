This Charming North Carolina Beach Town Is A Seafood Lover's Paradise
Although barbecue might be the first cuisine that comes to mind when you think of North Carolina, the state's 3,000-plus miles of coastline make it home to some of the nation's best seafood, as well. Wrightsville Beach, adjacent to Wilmington, North Carolina, offers fresh fare that can be enjoyed while watching the waves crash into the sandy shore or boats cruising the Intracoastal Waterway.
Wrightsville Beach is a walkable island, meaning that pristine beaches are never far away. While food is central to the experience, Wrightsville Beach is also home to fitness trails, eco-tours, watersports events, boating, nightlife, and opportunities to shop locally-owned businesses.
Alongside a number of markets such as Motts Channel Seafood that offer a fresh catch, there are many eateries at which residents and tourists alike can dine on local flavors. Adjacent to the Wrightsville Beach Drawbridge is The Bridge Tender, a restaurant established in 1976 that's known for its seafood and steaks. Next door is The Fish House Grill, which serves classic New Orleans po'boy sandwiches and seafood platters. Located right on the beach, The Oceanic offers covered dining, so patrons can enjoy its shrimp and white cheddar grits or Carolina crab cakes, rain or shine. In the fall, the island town hosts the frequently sold-out Taste of Wrightsville Beach festival during which 35 of the area's food and drink vendors come together to share their creations with foodies.
Fresh, local, and sustainable seafood
Most coastal towns boast about their vibrant seafood scene, but Wrightsville Beach's restaurants sit perfectly at the intersection of fresh, sustainable catches and diverse flavors. The Trailborn Surf & Sound resort is home to the coastal, Italian-inspired eatery La Duna Paradiso. Aside from sourcing its seafood locally, the restaurant also uses produce grown in on-site gardens and calls on community vendors for other staples.
Featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Ceviche's serves traditional Panamanian foods like empanadas, ceviche, and sancocho, a chicken soup that's the Panamanian national dish (and a perfect comfort food). Owner and chef Hunter Tiblier is committed to both sharing his heritage and supporting regional organizations. One dollar from every Laura's Lemonade Cocktail drink sold at Ceviche's is donated to groups like Clean Cape Fear and AID for Puerto Rico.
In addition to international cuisine, the town is home to sustainable Southern flavors. Take for example, Beach Grill, a local favorite since 1997. Much like La Duna Paradiso, its seafood is caught fresh daily, and it sources its produce from local distributors. The menu includes sweet potato crusted flounder and low country seafood mac and cheese, which combines shrimp and crab with a Cajun cheese sauce. For patrons traveling by boat, South Beach Grill offers a dock-and-dine experience via public docks across the street. A short walk away is King Neptune, the oldest restaurant in the county, which prides itself on a farm-to-table approach. Among its offerings are the Southern classic shrimp and grits, which features locally sourced shrimp.