This Charming North Carolina Beach Town Is A Seafood Lover's Paradise

Although barbecue might be the first cuisine that comes to mind when you think of North Carolina, the state's 3,000-plus miles of coastline make it home to some of the nation's best seafood, as well. Wrightsville Beach, adjacent to Wilmington, North Carolina, offers fresh fare that can be enjoyed while watching the waves crash into the sandy shore or boats cruising the Intracoastal Waterway.

Wrightsville Beach is a walkable island, meaning that pristine beaches are never far away. While food is central to the experience, Wrightsville Beach is also home to fitness trails, eco-tours, watersports events, boating, nightlife, and opportunities to shop locally-owned businesses.

Alongside a number of markets such as Motts Channel Seafood that offer a fresh catch, there are many eateries at which residents and tourists alike can dine on local flavors. Adjacent to the Wrightsville Beach Drawbridge is The Bridge Tender, a restaurant established in 1976 that's known for its seafood and steaks. Next door is The Fish House Grill, which serves classic New Orleans po'boy sandwiches and seafood platters. Located right on the beach, The Oceanic offers covered dining, so patrons can enjoy its shrimp and white cheddar grits or Carolina crab cakes, rain or shine. In the fall, the island town hosts the frequently sold-out Taste of Wrightsville Beach festival during which 35 of the area's food and drink vendors come together to share their creations with foodies.