Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Bottled Water?

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is synonymous with the warehouse giant. Along with offering the opportunity to buy your favorite snacks and goodies in bulk, Costco's store brand is one of the chain's main draws. In the past, social media stories have gone viral for revealing who really makes Kirkland products like pet food and coffee, but what about bottled water?

Although sold under the Kirkland name, the water is actually manufactured by a company called Niagara Bottling. Niagara is a family-owned business that was established in 1963 in Southern California by Andrew Peykoff Sr. It started out by supplying five-gallon containers of water for homes and offices and has since expanded to offer single-serving bottled water for clients like supermarkets and club stores. Kirkland sells water in 16.9 ounce and one gallon sizes, but the Niagara brand also offers 8-ounce, 10-ounce, 20-ounce, and one liter options.

Besides providing purified bottled water, Niagara has a slate of other beverages for retailers to choose from. Its spring water is sold in the same sizes as the purified variety, and it also provides distilled and purified water plus minerals in gallon bottles. Additionally, Niagara offers alkaline water, sparkling water (in flavors like lime and black raspberry), vitamin waters, tea, and protein shake beverages. Niagara is a popular choice for chains and also supplies Kroger and 7-11.